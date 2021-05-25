Project Veritas releases SHOCKING internal FB documents



















This is big but will any politician do a thing about it?

Two Facebook insiders have come forward with secret internal company documents detailing the Big Tech giant’s plan to curb and police “vaccine hesitancy” (VH) worldwide through surreptitious “comment demotion.”

“They’re trying to control this content before it even makes it onto your page before you even see it,” one of the Facebook insiders said to Project Veritas. “If I lose my job, it’s like, what do I do? But that’s less of a concern to me.

“Project Veritas uploaded the entire “Facebook Vaccine Hesitancy Comment Demotion” document and the entire “Facebook Global Operations Primer – Health Misinformation” document on the investigative news outlet’s website.

THEY’RE CONTROLLING CONTENT BEFORE IT’S SEEN

One of the Facebook whistleblowers said the company uses a tier system to decide how comments should be censored or buried. This is all based on how much the statements question or caution against the COVID-19 vaccination.

As one example, Tier 2, represents “Indirect Discouragement” of getting vaccinated. User comments such as these would be “suppressed,” Project Veritas reported.

Comments that include “shocking stories” that describe what could be true events or facts that can raise safety concerns are demoted.

Any comments expressing concerns about COV vaccinations are demoted and hidden, even if truthful and accurate.

It doesn’t matter if the comments are true, or factual. The comment is demoted, buried, and hidden from public view if it clashes with the system.

“It doesn’t match the narrative,” one source explained. “The narrative being, get the vaccine, the vaccine is good for you. Everyone should get it. And if you don’t, you will be singled out.”

One of the two leakers, a data center technician, showed documentation detailing an algorithm test being run on 1.5 percent of Facebook and Instagram’s almost 3.8 billion users worldwide.

