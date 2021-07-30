Debate on forcing people to be tested or vaccinated and masked

M. Dowling
Laura Ingraham and Professor Dershowitz debate depriving people of their constitutional rights on airplanes. The vaccine does allow the spread of the virus.

Will this apply to the flu and pneumonia?

Watch:


  2. Then it isn’t a vaccine but a therapeutic. (h/t-Dilbert Adams)
    You have the right to nothing under the new management.

