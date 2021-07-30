Wealth redistribution! Taxpayer-funded raises for Dem voting bloc!

















Biden and congressional Democrats have singled out child care and eldercare workers for taxpayer-funded raises.

This is more of the Democrat Marxists choosing winners and losers. It dramatically changes the relationship between government and taxpayers and employees.

The government traditionally attempts to help all low-income workers, regardless of what they do for a living.

Do you know who else picks winners and losers and pays accordingly? Dictatorial regimes do.

THE GOOD EXCUSE TO CENTRALIZE PAY

They say these workers, who tend to be minorities and women, make $11 or $12 an hour on average. Those rates, they say, make these workers underpaid.

Legislation vying for inclusion in Mr. Biden’s $3.5 trillion package of social welfare spending would use taxpayer dollars to increase pay to $15 an hour for workers who care for children, the elderly, and the disabled.

It’s another vote-buying gimmick. Republicans aren’t going along.

Using taxpayer dollars to give raises to private-sector employees, however, would create a major shift in how the government tries to help low-wage workers.

What happens when the government money dries up? Who pays then?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, blasted the entire $3.5 trillion plan as a “reckless taxing and spending spree” full of “terrible policies Democrats are hoping to hide behind the jaw-dropping dollar figure.”

The workers who get the raise will vote for Democrat Marxists.

ENSLAVEMENT TO GOVERNMENT

Everything they do is to put more control in the hands of the Central Government and make people dependent on the government.

It’s the new slavery.

Most people think they are undervalued and deserve more pay. They will gladly take it.

Biden also plans to subsidize parents who pay for child care. That too is pushing more control to the Central Government.

In a separate proposal, the Biden administration would increase funding to states for workers who provide care at home for the elderly and disabled. The states would be required to make home health care available to more people and send an unspecified amount of federal money to home care agencies to increase workers’ pay, The Washington Times reports.

Most home health care workers are women and minorities, key constituents of Democrats.

About 40% of child care workers are either Black or Hispanic women, even though they represent only 8% of the population, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

It’s also reparations of sorts.

“The work of caregiving predominantly falls on women and particularly on women of color. Nationwide, 63% of home care workers are people of color and 87% are women,” Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr., Pennsylvania Democrat and chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, said of the home health care proposal. He is a lead sponsor of the bill and has co-sponsored the legislation that would give raises to child care workers.

They always have a good reason to kill free enterprise and promote government in all things.

