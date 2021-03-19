DeBlasio wants police to threaten people saying hurtful things









New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wants the NYPD to take on the role of speech police to help combat so-called hate crimes against Asian-Americans. We say ‘so-called’ because the murders by the deranged Robert Long had nothing to do with racism. However, Black youth do attack Asian-Americans in New York City.

DeBlasio wants people who say inappropriate things to feel they are “being watched” at all times.

“Even if something is not a criminal case, a perpetrator being confronted by the city, whether it’s NYPD or another agency, and being told that what they’ve done was very hurtful to another person — and could, if ever repeated, lead to criminal charges — that’s another important piece of the puzzle,” de Blasio told reporters.

“That’s why we need these reports,” he said.

Asked how the so-called “confrontations” would work, de Blasio said the NYPD is already trained at doling out warnings.

“If someone has done something wrong, but not rising to a criminal level, it’s perfectly appropriate for an NYPD officer to talk to them to say, ‘that was not appropriate, and if you did that on a higher level, that would be a crime,’” he said.

CHILLING ASSAULT ON FREE SPEECH

It will be “educating,” he says. It will have a “sobering impact,” he insists, but ‘chilling’ would be a better word.

He added, “I assure you, if an NYPD officer calls you or shows up at your door to ask you about something you did, it makes you think twice. We need that.”

DeBlasio wants liberal/leftist speech police monitoring, watching, people who are not criminals saying inappropriate things that might hurt someone’s feelings.

BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING YOU

He concluded, “And part of it is to report everything, track everything, and anything that might be criminal, prosecute. And anything that’s not criminal, still follow up on aggressively, so people feel the presence of law enforcement in the city watching them to make sure this does not happen again.”

BIG BROTHER wants you WATCHED.

Oh, and he’s going to talk to Commissioner Shea about this.

Go to 33:38:

