Biden’s China policy isn’t going well either so blame Trump









We have North Korea threatening us again, and Putin recalled the ambassador informing the White House that the relationship is in “crisis.” Putin challenged Biden to a debate. I’d pay big bucks to see that. Now, we have a mess with China.

The first high-level meeting between U.S.-Chinese officials under the new Biden administration was described by Politico as chilly. On Thursday, senior American diplomats accused China of threatening world stability. Chinese officials alleged America is a human rights hypocrite due to its mistreatment of Black and Asian citizens.

Afterward, a U.S. official accused the Chinese diplomats of “grandstanding.

First of all, Biden’s brilliant diplomatic skills aren’t showing. Secondly, if Democrats and their media are going to constantly accuse the other half of the nation of being insurrectionists, white supremacists, and terrorists, this is what you get. Democrats/Dem media fed this propaganda to the Chinese for their propaganda mill. When China sees our countrymen attacking other countrymen as abusers of Black citizens, they will use that against us.

They have nothing but contempt for our governing class and as long as we are at war with each other and innocent people are accused of white supremacy, the CCP will use it against us.

They blame Donald Trump, of course, but China feared him. They don’t fear this administration and won’t work with them until they follow their lead because they know they are appeasers. China wants sanctions and tariffs rolled back, period.

