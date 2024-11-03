FCC Commisioner Cites NBC’s Violation of the Equal Time Law

Throughout today’s football games, Kamala’s ads ran constantly. Fox shows her ads constantly. Harris appeared on NBC’s unfunny SNL show to make her look likable. It’s free advertising. FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said, “This is a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC’s equal time rule.

“The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct – a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election.”

What about all the free advertising on every legacy media article 24/7?

NBC did it knowing they are untouchable. Anyone backing Democrats is untouchable.

This is a clear and blatant effort to evade the FCC’s Equal Time rule. The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct – a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert its influence for one candidate on the eve of an election.… https://t.co/LliZF0po9t — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 3, 2024

Just weeks ago, SNL’s Lorne Michaels said that they *would not* be bringing any of the candidates on due to election and equal time laws: “‘You can’t bring the actual people who are running on because of election laws and the equal time provisions,’ Michaels said.” pic.twitter.com/xtfnNFXdfr — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 3, 2024

Harris can do silly shows and make her meaningless comments, but she has nothing to offer the role of President. Her comrade Tim Walz is a fool.

BREAKING FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr warns the Kamala Harris SNL skit this close to the election, violates the “equal time” rule. “The purpose of the rule is to avoid exactly this type of biased and partisan conduct – a licensed broadcaster using the public airwaves to exert… pic.twitter.com/vgZN1CQ8ug — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) November 3, 2024