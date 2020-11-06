Decision Desk declares Biden 46th President! Fraud or ballot harvesting?

Pennsylvania was just called by the Decision Desk (see below) and they declared Biden the 46th president of the United States.
Who is the Decision Desk you ask? Just another media outlet but they will all say the same thing shortly. If Biden is seen as the winner, even before it becomes official, it makes it harder to defeat him in court.
He will be the first senile plagiarizer to take over as United States president.
As for the other races, Joe Biden and Donald Trump are now neck and neck in Georgia, with the Democratic nominee ahead by 917 votes early Friday morning. Both candidates have 49.4 percent of the vote.
There are now 11,000 votes that remain uncounted in the state across seven counties, in addition to the 8,900 overseas and military ballots that are due at 5 pm.
Georgia carries 16 electoral college votes and could tip the win for Biden if he holds his Arizona lead.
Neither Arizona nor Nevada says they will give their final results until Friday. North Carolina won’t give Donald Trump a win and said they will decide on November 12th.
IS IT FRAUD OR BALLET HARVESTING?
The far-left Pennsylvania Attorney General already said he couldn’t see any way Trump wins. We also have the Soros-funded district attorney in Philadelphia. But is it fraud so much as it is ballot harvesting?
Democrats are now going door-to-door in these states to ‘correct’ ballots.
Democrats are doing what they did in Orange County in 2018 — ballot harvesting, and voting with loosey-goosey drop boxes until President Trump loses.
Thanks to Democrats, we now have Third World elections. If they succeed in doing the same thing in the Senate, and they are trying, the country as we know it is over.
THEY’VE BEEN HEADING FOR PERMANENT CONTROL FOR DECADES
Democrats are close to taking over the country in that state after state is falling into their hands. Remember when we won Texas with 30 points and Georgia was reliably red?
The corrupt ballot harvesting should have been banned by Congress. It is always how Democrats planned to win this election.
Why do you think Democrats have been so overly-confident despite having a mentally unfit candidate for president and an unlikeable communist as his running mate?
We believe the corrupt voting methods used in some states is the reason why and their trial run was in Orange County, California.
There are drop boxes everywhere and there is no chain of custody. In Pennsylvania, voter ID is essentially erased since signatures don’t have to match. The votes keep rolling in because dates don’t matter either.
We don’t know if there is election fraud so much as the legalization of corrupt voting methods that were allowed to take hold. While there might be some fraud, unless it is very significant, it won’t affect this election. Also, once Biden gets to 270, the Electoral College will give him the election. It is not likely the Supreme Court of the United States will want to intervene at that point.
Personally, I never believed the Trump is despicable mantra. It was a typical Alinsky approach — make your enemy so unlikeable, no one would dare support him. Every candidate would have been treated the same way.
Josh Hawley explains the problem of legalized corruption to Tucker:
But it’s not over and we must fight. Wake up freedom lovers! Now!
LATEST DATA
GA Presidential Election Results
Biden (D): 49.39.% ( 2,449,580 votes)
Trump (R): 49.37% ( 2,448,484 votes)
Biden Margin: (+ 1,096)
Estimated: > 99% votes in
PA Presidential Election Results
Trump (R): 49.56% (3,286,193 votes)
Biden (D): 49.29% (3,267,969 votes)
Trump Margin: +18,224 (-4,347)
Estimated: > 95% votes in
More results here (the decision desk has called the race and declared Biden as having won the presidency): https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j
PA Presidential Election Results – Called for Biden (D)
Biden (D): 49.48% (3,297,553 votes)
Trump (R): 49.29% (3,290,989 votes)
Biden Margin: 6,564
Estimated: > 95% votes in
Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273.
Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America.
Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST
Estimated: > 95% votes in
So, Why did Democrats have such confidence in a win and claim Trump would have to be dragged from the White House. Were they worried their fraud would be exposed and needed a “cover-story”. If it was a “clean” win who could argue with the results. How complicit are the media since they are fixated on whether Trump would “accept” defeat.
We have a devastatingly corrupt media and all the forces are out to destroy alternative media. There will be nothing to replace the Democrat state media if we don’t all work hard to defeat them.
Bannon seems “confident” that State Legislatures can invalidate the vote and determine the Electors. Those Electors would then submit their vote to the Congress resulting in Trump given a second term. He also brings up the State delegates in the House voting for President, and Senate for Vice President. Of course it is a possibility but what are the odds any State Legislature would take that route. It’s a bold move to say the least and who knows the ramifications.
Isn’t there any way the ballots can be recounted and verified?
Now one party claims there is no fraud and the other party claims there is a fraud，so a recount and verification does no harm，if Dems really didn’t cheat， what are they afraid of ? If they didn’t cheat，recount and verification will do them no harm at all ，instead it will help to prove their innocence，
we must ask to recount and verify every ballot that is disputed，there are tons of rumors of fraud，Democracts must prove their innocence via action
If it’s close enough definitely. Perhaps they can prove fraud. Lots of lawsuits questioning many issues. Some states have paper ballots to compare them to. It’s not over till the fat lady sings.
Fellow Patriots ! There is no reason for us to panic，if we ask for a recount and verification process ，and we have the rights to do so，we must ask to check all the ballots that are disputed.There is no legal basis to say the ballots cannot be recounted and verified，and if it requires money to do so，we will amass the needed money， I am willing to sell my house and my car to make this happen，but together we must ask for such a procedure to take place
There are counties where the number of the ballots are far more than the number of registered voters，there are ballots voted by dead people，one of them were born in 1850，there are void ballots with no voter names on them being counted，and there are repeated ballots where one voter voted more than 70 thousand times for Biden and they are all counted.
Disputed ballots MUST be checked ，and they must be checked ASAP，this is our only way and best way to reclaim this election which we won but they have stolen !
We must act before everything is too late ，we must make this happen before the ballots somehow cannot be checked anymore due to any stupid reasons the Establishment Leftist might come up with
We must act ，let’s do this，at least inform the people in the high place of this method ，
There is highly likely to be a fraud ，and we can defeat the fraud by asking the ballots to be recounted and verified ，let’s make this happen instead of complaining !
We can start by issuing a petition letter to recount and verify ballots that are disputed，and if we collect enough signatures ，they will agree to do so under our pressure，if there are enough people to ask for this，no fake news media or establishment official could ignore it !
I am very confident there are hundreds of thousands of ，even millions of Georgians ，Michiganians，Pennsylvanians，Arizonians，Nevadans and Minnesotans who are willing to sign their names on the petition because they voted for President Trump and now they are cheated ，people are all angry about this.
Let’s do this ，let’s issue a petition letter and collect signatures ，fellow patriots，please contact me ASAP and we will get it done ASAP
three days after elections and all the uncounted votes so happen to have Bidens name on it. we are watching red states magically turn blue. Out and out fraud. We are facing our worst enemy in our history as a Nation an enemy with in. Some do not realize that it is not Trump we support but America and freedom Trump is just a beacon.