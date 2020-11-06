RNC teams on the ground in battleground states despite calls for surrender

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Friday it would have legal teams to “fight back Democrat efforts to disenfranchise voters and ensure that every vote for President Trump and other Republicans is counted fairly and accurately as required by law.”

McDaniel said the RNC teams are already on the ground in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

RNC Chair says they followed a hoax on election integrity!

She said in a tweet, “Democrats and the media spent four years talking about a Russia hoax on the grounds of election integrity. But less than 48 hours after polls closed in an actual presidential election, they want to ignore clear irregularities and rush to call states as won. Unreal!”

That is ironic, isn’t it?

The AP has declared Biden the winner in Arizona and said Thursday that it was monitoring the vote count as it proceeded.

“The Associated Press continues to watch and analyze vote count results from Arizona as they come in,” said Sally Buzbee, AP’s executive editor. “We will follow the facts in all cases.”

Trump’s campaign was lodging legal challenges in several states, but it’s an uphill battle.

Some of the Trump team’s lawsuits only demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted.

A judge in Georgia dismissed the campaign’s suit there less than 12 hours after it was filed. And a Michigan judge dismissed a Trump lawsuit over whether enough GOP challengers had access to absentee ballots’ handling.

Why can’t Republicans watch the counts? Only Democrats can?

Biden attorney Bob Bauer said the suits were legally “meritless.” Their only purpose, he said, “is to create an opportunity for them to message falsely about what’s taking place in the electoral process.”

.@realDonaldTrump is right to demand that we pursue the irregularities we are seeing. We already have teams on the ground fighting to protect the integrity of the election! pic.twitter.com/MVEKLTTsdc — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) November 6, 2020