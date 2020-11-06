Trump campaign: Biden as 46th president of the USA is “FALSE”

At around 9 am this morning the Decision Desk HQ declared Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States based on their projections that Biden won Pennsylvania (after President Trump had a 600,000 vote lead on election night).

“This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on four states that are far from final,” Matt Morgan, the Trump campaign’s general counsel said in a statement.

“Georgia is headed for a recount where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations. We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law,” he continued.

“In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots. Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”

Fox News called Arizona before votes were tallied, It has been a sore point — rightfully. The AP then followed. Of course, they would! Biden is still in the lead by about 47,000 votes, but Trump made up ground with 22,000 votes last night from Maricopa County.

Trump believes he won Arizona and the Nevada Republican Party sent a criminal referral in on Nevada, claiming thousands of fraudulent votes.

Biden’s campaign lawyer said he has seen no evidence of fraud.

Trump’s campaign has filed several lawsuits.

IT’S NOT OVER

This election is not over by a long shot. Between the ballot harvesting and the fraud, there is plenty that needs to be investigated. In fact, ballot harvesting is fraudulent.

We could legally go a year without a president and there is no need to discuss Nancy Pelosi becoming president. Whatever it takes, we must do.

Democrats spent three years on a Russia hoax based on election integrity and now want us to give up the fight. The fight has only just begun.

This entire election became a continuation of the coup.

MSM continues to claim falsely that there is no evidence of fraud. There is plenty of evidence, just no proof yet. We must investigate.

BIDEN’S WIN IS IMPROBABLE

Late on Election Day, President Trump was ahead to the point of statistical certainty that he would win Wisconsin, NC, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Nevada (all swing states). Then, the Democrat governors in those states magically stopped the vote-counting in the middle of the night:

Then they found enough ballots to give the win to Biden in Michigan and Wisconsin. Most of the found ballots were for Biden.

What are the chances, huh?

The turnout in those states, in Democrat areas was 84%, 93%, and so on.

What are the chances, huh?

Those are statistical improbabilities.

No matter who rightfully won this election, we must fight this voter fraud. We cannot let this stand. So far, the DOJ is letting the coup stand, and this is the continuation of the coup.

Biden says he got more votes than Barack Obama or Donald Trump. Who believes that? Who?

If we let this slide, it’s over for this nation.

Fight!

There are dead people voting and they appear to be Democrats:

Turns out 118 year old “William Bradley” voted via absentee ballot in Wayne County, Michigan. William Bradley died in 1984. How long has this been going on? Try it for yourself: https://t.co/UWupRTi0Rw pic.twitter.com/aOLSe1DXJo — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) November 5, 2020

And there are reports that need to be investigated:

Maria the fraud being undercovered / reported is nothing short of insane. We have teams all over this in every state. I truly hope the @FBI / @DOJ engages immediately. @MariaBartiromo https://t.co/fUiR4070iM — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 5, 2020

Here are just a few examples of voter fraud from this year that were found after searching the DOJ website for 10 secondshttps://t.co/NsS2iIhVAZhttps://t.co/C0MEsy0xPKhttps://t.co/wGf80gszo1https://t.co/r7LkEkQJ9Z Many more examples out there — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 6, 2020