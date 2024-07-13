Decrease the “Wretched Refuse” on Our “Teeming Shore”

For the first time since 2005, most Americans want immigration, legal and illegal, decreased. Thank the open borders Democrats for that. A total of 55% want it to stop.

Significantly more U.S. adults than a year ago, 55% versus 41%, would like to see immigration to the U.S. decreased. This is the first time since 2005 that a majority of Americans have wanted there to be less immigration, and today’s figure is the largest percentage holding that view since a 58% reading in 2001. The record high was 65%, recorded in 1993 and 1995.

That’s with all the brainwashing that diversity is our strength, to say nothing of Emma Lazaras’s poem.

Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

On second thought, they’re taking away our freedom and wealth; shut the golden door for a while. Keep the criminals, terrorists, and deadbeats home. They’re not coming the right way or for the right reasons.

