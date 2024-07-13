Michigan U Is Using AI to Study The Nuances of Dog Barks

University of Michigan researchers have taxpayer dollars to use AI to interpret the meaning of dog barks.

Let’s see. If a dog gives me his ball, it means he wants me to throw it. When he growls, he wants to stop doing what I’m doing. If he whines near his food plate, he’s hungry. When dogs beg, they are actually begging. What more do we need to know?

“By using speech processing models initially trained on human speech, our research opens a new window into how we can leverage what we built so far in speech processing to start understanding the nuances of dog barks,” said Rada Mihalcea, director of U-M’s AI laboratory.

“There is so much we don’t yet know about the animals that share this world with us,” Mihalcea adds. “Advances in AI can be used to revolutionize our understanding of animal communication, and our findings suggest that we may not have to start from scratch.”

They don’t have public dog data to work with, so they are repurposing human speech for analysis.

It’s challenging to think of dog barks as nuanced.

Watch: