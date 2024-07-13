PPI Running Hot, Housing Is In a Mini Ice Age

Democrat Bidenomics Stinks

PPI is running HOT at +0.2% MoM (and May was revised higher), pushing the YoY print up to 2.6% (well above the 2.3% expected)…

Core PPI rose by 0.4% MoM (double the 0.2% exp), sending the YoY price rise up by 3.0% (also the hottest since March 2023)…

The jump in PPI was driven by a resurgence in Services costs as Energy remains deflationary (for now)…

The June rise in the index for final demand can be traced to a 0.6-percent increase in prices for final demand services. In contrast, the index for final demand goods decreased 0.5 percent

Perhaps worse still, the pipeline for PPI (intermediate demand) is accelerating…

On the housing side, buying conditions for housing tanks to all-time low.

Bank of America stated today that the housing market will remain locked in its mini ice age until, at least, 2026; and that’s the good news! Seriously. According to BofA, even when the ice dam in housing sales starts to break up, it could take eight years to completely clear out the obstacles to where the housing market can normalize. The bank also said home prices may rise even higher than they are now due to even tighter inventory. That is in spite of frozen sales, which fell again in May to a record low, according to data released today. What little is available to sell may sell for more, even if there are few buyers.

This report comes from Bloomberg via Citizen Watch.