Deep Stater Bill Barr Sells Out Trump and America

By Kelleigh Nelson

The great object of my fear is the federal judiciary. That body, like gravity, ever acting, with noiseless foot, and unalarming advance, gaining ground step by step, and holding what it gains, is engulfing insidiously the special governments into the jaws of that which feeds them. —Thomas Jefferson If we are to keep our Republic, there must be one commandment: Thou shalt not ration justice. —Learned Hand, Judge, and Judicial philosopher The men whom the people ought to choose to represent them are too busy to take the jobs. But the politician is waiting for it. He’s the pestilence of modern times. What we should try to do is make politics as local as possible. Keep the politicians near enough to kick them. The villagers who met under the village tree could also hang their politicians to the tree. It is terrible to contemplate how few politicians are hanged. —G. K. Chesterton

We have a corrupt judiciary, a corrupt Justice Department, and a corrupt FBI, and as Trump said when he was campaigning for the office of President in 2016, “The system is crooked.” We have an AG whose inaction is the definitive action regarding the outcome of the 2020 election.

Attorney General Bill Barr has stated, “The U.S. Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 election.” I could list thousands of pieces of evidence, but obviously, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation. Here is the entire response by the Trump Legal Team.

Barr has not stood for truth, for justice, for accountability, and for doing his job as AG; he told us he didn’t want to influence the election, but he’s obviously doing that now. Barr’s job is to bring justice and prosecute evil doers, many of whom surround him, not to worry about his influence or the election.

Where are the indictments of the Deep State Criminals? How long must we wait?

He said he would not prosecute Hillary Clinton, James Comey, and Obama or Biden in the Russia probe. We’ve waited almost two years for the results of Durham’s investigation, and it appears none is forthcoming. What happened to Anthony Weiner’s laptop and what happened to Hunter Biden’s laptops? The AG is supposed to treat the American people as his client, but as the top lawman, he’s been a miserable failure.

Bill Barr was recommended to President Trump by Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing. DiGenova stated in a recent email that he was proud of it. Now diGenova is on the Trump Legal Team investigating all the fraud and treason committed in the 2020 election, and our AG says there is none.

Barr is an overweight bagpipe playing Deep State impresario and FBI Director Christopher Wray should have been shown the door long ago, but there’s more…

Let’s revisit Barr’s questionable background.

Barr’s Father

William Barr’s father is Donald Barr, who was the headmaster at Dalton School in Manhattan which was founded by progressive educator, Helen Parkhurst who took her cues from developmental psychologist Jean Piaget and education reformers such as John Dewey and Horace Mann. Jeffrey Epstein became a professor at the Dalton School. Yes, really!

In 1983 President Reagan nominated Donald Barr to be a member of the National Council on Educational Research.

Donald Barr also had a stint in the precursor to the CIA, the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) during WWII. Prior to that, he described himself as having a Marxist upbringing in terms of his own memoirs and ruminations on education. He had a footnote on the dialectic and stated that as a child he enjoyed being a Marxist and reading Marx and Engels.

Barr wrote a book entitled, Who Pushed Humpty Dumpty? wherein he claimed to have three very strange radical leftist mentors in his life who migrated toward establishment mainstream status basically infiltrating old right conservatism just as did William F. Buckley and Irving Kristol. Gordon Myrick, Ralph Lynton, and Carlton Hayes were the mentors and Diana West is researching all three.

Establishment Ties

Back in 1992, the first time Bill Barr was U.S. attorney general, New York Times writer William Safire referred to him as “Coverup-General Barr” because of his role in burying evidence of then-President George H. W. Bush’s involvement in “Iraq-gate” and “Iran-Contra.”

Barr expressed his support for gun control measures as well as confiscation during the hearings in 1991 for his first time as Attorney General for President George H.W. Bush. He is widely considered to be the author of PL 101-647, The Crime Control Act of 1990.

As President Bush’s most notorious CIA insider from 1973 to 1977, and as the AG from 1991 to 1993, Barr wreaked havoc, flaunted the rule of law, and proved himself to be one of the CIA/Deep State’s greatest and most ruthless champions and protectors.

AG Barr owes virtually his entire career to the Bushes, so where does his allegiance truly lie? Conservapedia gives us some important facts.

Barr donated $55,000 to establishment candidate Jeb Bush in the 2016 presidential election, but after Trump became the nominee, Barr donated only $2,700. He was on the board of Time Warner, the parent company of CNN, between 2009 and 2018, and he thus supported its merger with AT&T when conservatives and the Trump Administration opposed it.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, who was forced to resign from the Senate Intelligence Committee for leaking information related to the Mena/Contra operation in 1987, was an enthusiastic Barr supporter. Bush DOJ official Stuart Gerson called Barr and Bob Mueller “folks of the establishment.”

Prior to his appointment as Attorney General, Barr served as Chief Counsel for the CIA airline Southern Air Transport during Iran Contra. Robert Mueller served as Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division during Barr’s tenure.

Barr and Robert Mueller are personal friends and actually worked together during Barr’s first stint under George H. W. Bush from 1991-1993. Mueller headed the FBI Criminal Division at the time of the Ruby Ridge killings and was infuriated that members of Congress and public officials dared complain about the FBI sniper shooting Vicki Weaver in the head while she held her 10-month-old baby.

In August of 1992 when the Ruby Ridge siege occurred, AG Barr was in charge. After he left office, he spearheaded legal efforts to assure total immunity for Lon Horiuchi, the sniper who killed Vicki Weaver, and any federal sniper who behaved similarly.

In late March of 2020, Bill Barr asked Congress to expand legal authorities to circumvent civil liberties because of Covid-19, which easily happened and gave governors dictatorial totalitarian powers over their citizens which we are still experiencing nine months later.

The CIA

Barr was a full-time CIA operative, recruited by Langley out of high school, starting in 1971. Barr’s youth career goal was to head the CIA. See my previous article, AG William Barr, CIA Asset, and Deep State Impresario.

In the final pages of Compromised, Terry Reed writes that in 1992, several years after working with CIA-connected Robert Johnson, he made the “miraculous find” that “Robert Johnson” was also William P. Barr, Reed’s CIA contact, William Barr, known at that time by his alias Robert Johnson, told Reed that Attorney General Edwin Meese had appointed Michael Fitzhugh to be US Attorney in Western Arkansas and that he would stonewall any investigation into the Mena, Arkansas drug-related activities. This obstruction of justice by Justice Department officials did occur.

Don’t forget Edwin Meese’s involvement in the Inslaw/Promis software theft by the federal government.

When George H.W. Bush became CIA Director in 1976, Barr joined the CIA’s “legal office” and Bush’s inner circle, and worked alongside Bush’s longtime CIA enforcers Theodore “Ted” Shackley, Felix Rodriguez, Thomas Clines, and others, several of whom were likely involved with the Bay of Pigs/John F. Kennedy assassination, and numerous Southeast Asian operations, from the Phoenix Program to Golden Triangle narco-trafficking.

The Church Committee was a U.S. Senate select committee in 1975 that investigated abuses by the Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Internal Revenue Service. Barr stonewalled and destroyed the Committee investigations into CIA abuses.

A memo uncovered in archives shows that during his time at the CIA’s Office of Legislative Council, current AG Barr drafted letters calling for the end of the moratorium on destroying records imposed on the Agency ahead of the Church Committee hearings. We need to keep the docs showing the evil of the CIA, but Barr wants them destroyed.

And President George H. W. Bush was all for the destruction since he had headed the CIA and was likely culpable for many of the CIA’s actions.

Obama/Biden Culpability

There is strong evidence that President Barack Hussein Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden were involved in a conspiracy to obstruct justice and a conspiracy to criminality that shows the Justice Department wasn’t interested in following the corrupt trails, to begin with.

AG Bill Barr has actually given a pass to former President Obama and VP Joe Biden saying there is nothing he has seen in John Durham’s investigation to suggest any wrongdoing by either Obama or Biden. Barr told reporters he has a general idea how Durham’s investigation into Obama gate and the conduct of the Obama era intelligence community is going, and he confirmed, “Some aspects are being investigated as potential crimes.” He did all of this standing next to Deep State FBI Director Wray on May 18th, 2020.

Barr made this statement, “What happened to President Trump throughout his 2016 campaign and the election was abhorrent. It was a grave injustice and it was unprecedented in American history. As to President Obama and Vice President Biden, whatever their level of involvement, based on the information I have today, I don’t expect Mr. Durham’s work will lead to a criminal investigation of either man. Our concern over potential criminality is focused on others.” Coverup…no justice!

No Justice!

Barr said that while potential crimes by the Deep State are under investigation, it seems to be happening at an extraordinarily slow pace. It is even slow by DOJ standards established by the Obama presidency. Former CIA Director John Brennan (who voted for Communist Gus Hall in the 1976 presidential election) was interviewed by Durham in August of this year. It was not a criminal investigation; he was interviewed as a witness.

Why did it take so long? Barr’s DOJ seems to be playing cover for the Deep State. Why did his investigation of the Clintons end with a whimper? Why did he refuse to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey for leaking memos with classified information? Why did he refuse to charge former FBI Deputy Director and then Acting Director Andrew McCabe for lying to investigators? It was Bill Barr who praised former Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein despite Rosenstein signing FISA’s and helping to launch the Mueller witch-hunt which was fraudulent from the very beginning.

AG Barr also played a role in the sweetheart deal for former senate aid, James Wolfe who served only two months in prison for leaking the Carter Page FISA warrants to four left-wing media, one with whom he was having an affair. Wolfe was never charged with leaking classified information. Politico reports that during the lame-duck session after the 2018 midterms, Senators Warner, Richard Burr, and Diane Feinstein asked for leniency in his case and received it. And Barr wants FISA reauthorized without any reforms.

Barr Appointments

John Durham has interviewed several of the FBI investigators who worked on Robert Mueller’s witch hunt. It remains unknown which ones are being investigated and it is also unknown whether any prosecutors are being investigated as well. If Durham follows the same model used by the Justice Department of late, justice will likely not be served.

If Trump ultimately loses despite the treason and fraud, Barr can bury it, but if he wins, then Barr has to have a scapegoat. Will the people stand for criminals going free and the innocents being destroyed?

Barr said it was just fine that the House went through with impeachment! But the impeachment was to cover Biden’s son Hunter and his Ukrainian Burisma dealings. Is Barr ruling that out of his investigation? And what about Pelosi’s son, Kerry’s step-son, Chris Heinz, and Mitt Romney’s top advisor, Cofer Black?

If the president wants justice himself, he cannot rely on these Deep State agencies that should have been cleaned out three years ago. He can and should appoint his own special council outside of the FBI and their investigators to do this. Sidney Powell is busy trying to save the Republic.

Barr’s appointment of U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen actually succeeded in getting exculpatory evidence to Sidney Powell and forced the DOJ to dismiss the case against General Flynn. This evidence should have been given to his attorneys prior to Flynn’s plea of guilty which was done to save his son from Mueller’s attack dogs.

The AG has now assigned Trump appointee U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, John Bash, to examine “criminal unmasking” by the Obama administration.

Sounds good, except for the fact that the DOJ is defending the president’s Deep State persecutors and they are suggesting they won’t do anything serious regarding criminal prosecution.

Richard Grenell

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell did more in three months to declassify information about Obama administration officials who were behind the “unmasking” of Michael Flynn. Grenell declassified the transcripts of Flynn’s phone calls with Russian Ambassador Kislyak, which proves the General did nothing wrong.

There is widespread domestic political spying, far greater than AG Barr will admit. Brennan and Clapper had their own secret surveillance system. Barr also has a long history of supporting expansive government surveillance programs and related legislation, including the Patriot Act.

As head of Trump’s transition team, Mike Pence chose his neo-con Deep State Republican establishment mainstay friend, Dan Coates as Director of National Intelligence. In two and a half years, Coates did nothing to release these materials. AG Barr and FBI Director Wray were mum.

Sidney Powell went to the mat for her client and clamored for the Justice Department to release the exculpatory evidence. They’ve never given the original 302s (reports of Flynn interview by Strzok and Pientka), which I believe were destroyed once Strzok and Page rewrote them. Neither Barr nor Wray acted to release the documents. Only last January, federal prosecutors wanted General Flynn to spend six months in prison.

Dobbs on Barr

Fox News’ host Lou Dobbs is not at all pleased with Bill Barr. “Where the hell are the indictments, where the hell are the charges against the corrupt, the politically corrupt deep state within the Justice Department, the FBI?” Dobbs asked. “Why in the hell are we hearing apologies from someone in that rancid, corrupt department?”

Dobbs has stated more than once that Barr should be more loyal to Trump and shot down the longstanding practice of impartiality for DOJ officials. Think of Bobbie Kennedy and his brother, President John Kennedy. As Dobbs says, “The Justice Department works for the president. It’s part of the executive branch.”

Since AG Barr took over for the impotent AG Jeff Sessions in February 2019, he has dropped the Clinton Foundation investigation, punted on charging Comey for leaking classified memos, and punted on charging McCabe despite a slam-dunk 18 USC 1001 false statements case.

Conclusion

Diana West, author of American Betrayal and The Red Thread stated that when President Trump chose William Barr for his AG, her heart sank, and for good reason. Barr was a double agent during the Iran contra affair and a fixer for Poppy Bush. Barr wanted the Church Commission to remove the moratorium on the destruction of CIA documents…covering for his bosses. While at the CIA Barr drafted letters asking if the agency could again “start” destroying Church Committee records.

It’s been nearly two years since Bill Barr became the U.S. Attorney General. While skilled at coverups, he has been derelict regarding indictments of his Deep State comrades. Justice has been swept under the rug.

© 2020 Kelleigh Nelson – All Rights Reserved

Kelleigh Nelson has been researching the Christian right and their connections to the left, the new age, and cults since 1975. Formerly an executive producer for three different national radio talk show hosts, she was adept at finding and scheduling a variety of wonderful guests for her radio hosts. She has owned her own wholesale commercial bakery since 1990. Previously, Kelleigh was marketing communications and advertising manager for a Fortune 100 company. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, she was a Goldwater girl with high school classmate, Hillary Rodham, in Park Ridge, Illinois. Kelleigh is well acquainted with Chicago politics and was working in downtown Chicago during the 1968 Democratic convention riots.