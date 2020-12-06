Democrats prioritize what’s important to them and it’s not you

People are losing their homes, can’t pay their rent, are on food lines, and watching their livelihoods disappear. But what do the Democrats think is important? Why, legalizing marijuana, of course.
What happened to the party of JFK? Where are the serious Democrats? Take your party back. This is a disgrace.
Watch:
Note the Democrats’ priorities.
Nancy made it clear just this week that her priorities are not Americans. She didn’t make a mistake by rejecting COVID relief. It was a “strategic decision.”
If it is legal then why would you go to a dispensary? You could grow your own and know just what is in it.
How will the comrades be able to afford the chronic if San Fran Nan hoards all of the EBT cards?
Also there is no tax or middleman Jeff Spicoli stonier than thou budtender on the black market.
Dumbed down and doped up is no way to go through life.
As for medical it really only helps with certain neurological conditions and wasting away patients with terminal illnesses.
I have partaken myself to help with migraines as the big pharma RX causes chest pains and sleeplessness while taking hours to kick in but it is as a last resort during those in for the night times.
That “joint” legislation is some piece of work. All the required personal information collected, taxes, stringent licensing with occupational taxes, small business loans, trust funds set up, import / export, fines, penalties, criminal liabilities, etc., etc. And Then studies to find out how detrimental the effects of the law will be. And I didn’t read the entire bill thoroughly.
Joint, I see what you did there. Went to school with an original goth girl having a last name of doobie and we used to tease her with you should name your kids Berna and Rolla.
A study committee, a group hug, a brain storm (LOL!) why would anyone fear the most worthless and feckless government that money could buy chock full of selfish clueless traitorous dullards.