Deep State’s Sketchy Papadopoulos Story Is Falling Apart

We are being lied to, of that there is no doubt. Also Congress and Judicial Watch can’t get the documents they are entitled to. Currently, our intelligence services have more power than the elected officials.

The FBI story of how the Trump campaign probe began has been vague, clouded, downright dishonest. First it was the dossier that led to the probe, then it was Papadopoulos and his story is now looking very shaky thanks to information provided by the Wall Street Journal Friday. What’s next?

The IG report has been delayed again, until Jun 11, why? Are they cleansing it? Does Brennan or Clapper have to revise it?

The Wall Street Journal‘s Kimberly Strassel points out the latest flaws in the Papadopoulos story in an article today.

The FBI claimed that the proble began with “a foreign tip about a 28-year-old fourth-tier Trump adviser, George Papadopoulos.”

The tip came from the Hillary donor, Alexander Downer, the then-Australian ambassador to the U.K. As the story goes, Downer invited Mr. Papadopoulos for a drink in May 2016. The aide told the ambassador Russians had dirt on Hillary. Somehow the FBI got word of it and launched a probe into the Trump campaign on July 31.

In December 2017, the New York Times vaguely explains: …that the Australians passed the info to “American counterparts” about “two months later,” and that once it “reached the FBI,” the bureau acted.

The Times story admits it’s “not clear” why it took the Aussies so long to flip such a supposedly smoking tip. The story dishonestly suggests Mr. Papadopoulos told Mr. Downer that Moscow had “thousands of emails,” but, as Ms. Strassel says, read it closely and the Times in fact never specifies what the Trump aide said, beyond “dirt.”

Last April, Downer was interviewed by the Australian and he “spoke for the first time” about the Papadopoulos event, Ms. Strassel says. She continues: Mr. Downer said he officially reported the Papadopoulos meeting back to Australia “the following day or a day or two after,” as it “seemed quite interesting.” The story nonchalantly notes that “after a period of time, Australia’s ambassador to the US, Joe Hockey, passed the information on to Washington.”

As she states, her reporting says otherwise. Hockey never transmitted a thing. It came from Downer to the U.S. Embassy in London at some point.

It matters because it is not how it is done

Ms. Strassel says: The U.S. is part of Five Eyes, an intelligence network that includes the U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The Five Eyes agreement provides that any intelligence goes through the intelligence system of the country that gathered it. This helps guarantee information is securely handled, subjected to quality control, and not made prey to political manipulation. Mr. Downer’s job was to report his meeting back to Canberra, and leave it to Australian intelligence. We also know that it wasn’t Australian intelligence that alerted the FBI. The document that launched the FBI probe contains no foreign intelligence whatsoever. So if Australian intelligence did receive the Downer info, it didn’t feel compelled to act on it.

The Obama State Department, however, did act on it. The information landed on the desk of then-chargé d’affaires, Elizabeth Dibble, who previously served as a principal deputy assistant secretary in Mrs. Clinton’s State Department.

There are many more questions now. When, what, why? We need to know if the information filter through the Obama State Department team? They had already fomented the Trump conspiracy theory. Jonathan Winer, former deputy assistant secretary of state, admitted to communicating with British foreign agent and dossier author, Christopher Steele.

Strassel didn’t mention this but some reports say Professor Mifsud is the one who told Papadopoulos about the allegedly hacked/leaked emails before he — Papadopoulos — met with Downer.

PAPADOPOULOS DIDN’T SAY ANYTHING ABOUT EMAILS

In his Australian interview, Mr. Downer said Mr. Papadopolous didn’t give specifics. “He didn’t say dirt, he said material that could be damaging to her,” said Mr. Downer. “He didn’t say what it was.” Also: “Nothing he said in that conversation indicated Trump himself had been conspiring with the Russians to collect information on Hillary Clinton.”

The FBI said for months now that Papadopoulos knew about the hacked Democratic emails in May. They were not made public until June which suggests he had insider information from the Russians themselves.

But Downer said the aide said nothing about emails. Instead, the FBI received a report that said there was some possibly “damaging” info on Hillary. Did this justify an intelligence investigation? Not likely.

What actually did instigate the probe because the Papadopoulos story is getting weaker and weaker?

Was this all concocted? Were the Brits spying on our campaign and trying to influence it?

People who have confidence in the Inspector General Michael Horowitz might want to restrain their enthusiasm. He’s not bad but when he issued the Benghazi report, he laid out what happened but blamed no one. It was cleansed in a way. However, there are reports that the report will come down hard on the FBI/CIA leadership.

They had better arrest these lying traitors.

As far as the information Papdopoulos was referring to was likely Hillary’s missing emails which was no secret.

According to Chuck Ross with the Daily Caller Papadopoulos believed Mifsud, who gave him the info, was referring to the 30,000-plus emails Hillary Clinton had deleted from her server. Andrew McCarthy in National Review noted that this scenario makes more sense because “it was those emails that Donald Trump harped on throughout the campaign and that were in the news when Mifsud spoke with Papadopoulos in April 2016. While there are grounds for concern that Clinton’s emails were hacked, there is no proof that it happened; Clinton’s 30,000 emails are not the hacked DNC emails on which the “collusion” narrative is based.”