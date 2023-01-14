Deep Thoughts from Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is a hair breath away from the presidency. Think about that as you hear her deep thoughts. She should either fire her speechwriter or stop ad-libbing, whichever applies.

“I think of this moment as a moment that is about great momentum, inspired by, yes, optimism… but also inspired by also our collective ability to see what can be unburdened by what has been.”

“And that is critically important.”

Were you able to follow it? It’s so deep.

Kamala is an embarrassment to all women.

KAMALA HARRIS on climate change: “I think of this moment as a moment that is about great momentum.” pic.twitter.com/EUB1dfugUP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2023

