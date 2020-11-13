‘Deeply devout’ Joe will rollback most or all of anti-abortion rules

Upon his recent election ‘win,’ the Red Pope congratulated, actually slobbered over the ‘deeply devout” Catholic Joe Biden, who calls abortion an “essential health care service.” A new Hill report indicates that the ‘deeply devout’ Biden will roll back all protections against abortion overreach.

The Pope’s official statement read:

“… Joe Biden spoke this morning with His Holiness Pope Francis. [Biden] thanked His Holiness for extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation for His Holiness’ leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world.

“[Biden] expressed his desire to work together based on a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants and refugees into our communities.”

Except Joe doesn’t care about the equality of babies not yet born and a couple of inches away from birth.

THE GREAT ROLLBACK

Biden will now roll back most or all of Donald Trump’s anti-late-term abortion mandates.

Biden is expected to take action in his first days administratively.

According to the Hill, one rule advocates are particularly ready to see go resulted in [allegedly] fewer people getting contraception and other services through the federally funded Title X family planning program. It allegedly disproportionately affects Black Americans.

The rule, finalized last year by Trump appointees at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), prohibits Title X providers from promoting or performing abortions. It appeared to be aimed at Planned Parenthood, one of the largest Title X providers and a longtime target of Republicans [since they’re evil].

According to The Hill, he will also reissue Obama-era guidance rescinded by the Trump administration that states can’t defund Planned Parenthood from their Medicaid programs.

Advocates also want Biden to rescind a Trump rule that allows health workers with moral or religious exemptions to certain procedures, like abortions, to refuse to provide those services [And the Little Sisters of the Poor will be harassed again].

Biden should also remove a requirement issued in 2011 that abortion pills only be prescribed in person at specific health care settings.

The not-yet president-elect, Joe Biden, also promised to abolish the Hyde Amendment. He will make us all pay for the murders of the unborn, just about to be born, and aborted for no reason — those babies.