Deeply Disturbing: Biden Campaign to Brainwash Americans

Matt Orfalea dug into Twitter to expose the Biden campaign’s brainwashing operation to convince America and the world that Biden was mentally fit. Joe Biden was never bright, but he had his faculties until a year or two before he ran for the presidency. We have plenty of evidence on this site alone.

The Democrats’ Soviet-style PR campaign, with help from the media, kept that information from the public. Many really didn’t know Biden was unfit and thought it was right-wing disinformation.

The fact that Biden was always stupid and given to gaffes added to the confusion.

The campaign used brainwashing tactics our intel agencies use. It is deeply disturbing.

Mr. Orfalea often works with journalist Matt Taibbi.

EXCLUSIVE: In a newly discovered Zoom recording, the Biden/Harris team reveals how they manipulated voters to think Biden’s mental decline was “disinformation”. /1 pic.twitter.com/i5Spfxtjkb — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Biden/Harris digital director Rob Flaherty says the DNC created a program to detect, track, and censor what it deemed “misinformation” (like Biden’s mental decline). He calls it “critical” and “one of the more important decisions” made by the party in recent years. /2 pic.twitter.com/pbIqUnY8ib — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Emails show Flaherty carrying out the (supposedly) counter-misinformation program in the White House, pushing Facebook to censor Tucker Carlson for correctly saying the COVID-19 vaccine didn’t stop transmission, and Tomi Lahren for her strong “my body, my choice” stance. /3 pic.twitter.com/QgtATjqI2Z — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

But in the Zoom call, Flaherty said “misinformation narratives” include “conversation online about corruption or mental fitness…or [Biden’s] record on the Crime Bill”—effectively defining “misinformation” as anything that the Biden team found inconvenient. /5 pic.twitter.com/HMKJfokeHG — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

The Biden/Harris team microtargeted voters exposed to the “disinformation” (aka reality) of Biden’s mental decline. They used psychographic targeting, a tactic that Cambridge Analytica was highly scrutinized for after the 2016 election. /7 pic.twitter.com/YDTjbAU9YX — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

“Flaherty and Rinkevich saw the opportunity to grab a voter at a moment of curiosity and then, essentially, keep badgering her as she traveled across the internet,” writes journalist Sasha Issenberg in his book Lie Detectives. /9 pic.twitter.com/AlVkXLlgto — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Biden’s team also deployed an army of online influencers to fight “disinformation”. When asked for an example of “disinformation” countered with this “digital organizing,” Flaherty’s example of such “disinformation” was the “question about [Biden’s] mental fitness”. /11 pic.twitter.com/pzYCaYSjXP — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

#TwitterFiles show Durigan tried to censor many posts, including a video mashup of Biden coughing posted by @JackPosobiec. He failed in the 1 instance. But it seems other such efforts were successful. Acc. to Lie Detectives he also “cultivated ties” with Google & Facebook. /13 pic.twitter.com/eGSO6l3gB6 — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

A month later, the “really authoritative” NYT celebrated the Biden/Harris team and called concerns about Biden’s mental health, “baseless rumors” and “misinformation” from “right-wing influencers.” /15 pic.twitter.com/o0RvUpuwER — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

To put things in perspective, Biden won by fewer than 200K votes in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, & Wisconsin ***combined*** /17 pic.twitter.com/jW2ULDbePw — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) August 7, 2024

Like Biden's mental decline, the war on "disinformation" continues! What "true misinformation" will they go after next?