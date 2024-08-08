Deeply Disturbing: Biden Campaign to Brainwash Americans

M DOWLING
10

Matt Orfalea dug into Twitter to expose the Biden campaign’s brainwashing operation to convince America and the world that Biden was mentally fit. Joe Biden was never bright, but he had his faculties until a year or two before he ran for the presidency. We have plenty of evidence on this site alone.

The Democrats’ Soviet-style PR campaign, with help from the media, kept that information from the public. Many really didn’t know Biden was unfit and thought it was right-wing disinformation.

The fact that Biden was always stupid and given to gaffes added to the confusion.

The campaign used brainwashing tactics our intel agencies use. It is deeply disturbing.

Mr. Orfalea often works with journalist Matt Taibbi.


