Trump Blasts Kamala Harris Who Is Basement Campaigning

Kamala Harris has called Donald Trump incompetent while she refuses to answer questions or give interviews. She can’t because she’s incompetent. People, including J.D. Vance, have called her out for it.

Kamala is trying to campaign from her basement. She can’t handle going off script but she wants to handle our enemies at war.

Donald Trump did today:

Kamala refuses to do interviews because her team realizes she is unable to answer questions, much like Biden was not able to answer questions, but for different reasons. He is just plain “shot,” and she is just plain “Incompetent.”

Her policies of Open Borders, No Fracking or Drilling for Oil in any Way, Shape or Form, Transgender “anything,” Anti Israel but gross incompetence toward getting anything done for the Palestinians, No Clue on Inflation or the Economy, Unlimited Money to fight Foreign Wars, and so much more, are CATASTROPHIC.

If she is Elected, our county [sic], and indeed the World, will suffer a 1929 Style Great Depression. It will be the Worst in history, and AMERICA WILL BE DESTROYED!

J.D. Vance also addressed the issue:

JD Vance took on Kamala and the media helping her dodge tough questions. I’m warming up to this dude more and more every day. Love it. pic.twitter.com/V3dpylPIqb — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) August 7, 2024

Truth from Bill Maher

Maher is half-Jewish, and I could see him voting for Trump this time, given the danger Harris-Walz poses for Jews and Israel.

Democrats put total incompetent Joe Biden in charge, who no leaders respect, and it will be the same way with Kamala Harris. Joe’s weakness is what got us into these wars. Mean tweets are nothing — most of these people do meaner and more vile tweets than Trump ever did. pic.twitter.com/uQw6R6BYmW — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) August 3, 2024