“Yeah, I have like a leg for you!”: Kamala Harris’s Horrific Cover Up

A pro-life activist investigated for criminal activity by then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris in 2015 released undercover footage Tuesday showing Planned Parenthood executives apparently discussing the sale of body parts from late-term fetuses, some of which had been delivered alive and mostly intact.

Kamala Harris made her bones supporting planned parenthood and their body-selling business. Nine years ago, then-attorney general of California, Kamala Harris, prosecuted David Daleiden for taping the corruption of Planned Parenthood and their business partners.

Daleiden and his colleagues at the Center for Medical Progress spent years trying to clear themselves of the charges. The worst videos were suppressed.

They are now available and always should have been.

The videos show the pure evil that Kamala Harris was covering up. They are horrific, and there is a warning on them. They talk about these babies’ body parts and ripping off arms like they weren’t even as worthy as cats. The babies were late-term, and some were born alive. They were tearing their bodies apart while alive.

What You Will Hear in the Video

For example, you will hear dialogue like: “We just had to hurry up, whereas other days it’s more intact, where it’s like maybe only like an arm that’s disarticulated.”

A doctor states: “If I’m doing a procedure, and I’m seeing that I’m in fear that it’s about to come to the umbilicus [navel], I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at the cervix and pull off a leg or two, so it’s not PBA.”

Another remark: “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I have like a leg for you!’ I’m like, oh sh**, if other people were to hear me, they’d be like, you are f***ing evil.”

They are evil; it is evil, and Kamala is evil for covering it up. So much for Kamala bringing “decency” to the White House as she has purported she will do.

Kamala covered this up and we know that because she hid these videos.

