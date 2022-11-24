Deeply Disturbing: J6 Prisoner Denied Cancer Treatments

This is a terrible story. Chris Worrell was denied cancer treatment for eight months. If he were an illegal alien, he would get treatment. His fiance discusses it in the clip below. This is attempted murder in my mind.

Chris Worrell was charged but not found guilty in the Jan 6 riot. He was let out of jail to treat his cancer by Judge Lamberth. Conditions were “deplorable” and “beyond belief.” Water and toilets were shut off for days. The Judge is moving 400 prisoners out of the DC Jail.

A judge who has a soul and isn’t a Stalinist is changing the conditions of imprisonment. These prisoners would have been better off at GITMO – that’s true.

What country is this with the Socialist Democrats in charge? These people are criminals.

Very Disturbing Story January 6th Political Prisoner Chris Worrell Was Denied Cancer Treatment For 8 Months Worrell’s Fiance Trish Priller Joined Tucker Tonight To Discuss The Horrible Conditions In The DC Gulag pic.twitter.com/GeGIt2zN8s — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) November 22, 2022

Julie Kelly exposed this story:

