Key Witness Rushed Kyle Rittenhouse with a Gun after Kyle Was Attacked

















The prosecution in the Rittenhouse case withheld a film with an aerial view of the shooting that appears to show the mob chasing Kyle Rittenhouse after he shot the first man and before he shot two others.

The entire trial looks like a political show trial. They have no case and their own witnesses aren’t backing up the narrative.

THE TRIAL, DAY 5

Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial continues for a fifth day with the prosecution’s most important witness, Gaige Grosskreutz. He was shot after Kyle Rittenhouse killed two other ‘protesters’ who look as if they tried to kill him.

After Rittenhouse shot and killed the first alleged attacker, Mr. Rosenbaum, he ran down the street in the direction of police. At that point, a man jumped over him, kicking him. He shot at that still unidentified man and missed. The second man who was shot and killed, Anthony Huber, then rushed Rittenhouse and struck him with a skateboard. The defense introduced a photo in court that shows Huber touching Rittenhouse’s gun.

That’s when Grosskreutz entered the scene.

GROSSKREUTZ RAN UP TO KYLE WITH A LOADED GUN AFTER KYLE WAS ATTACKED

He then moved toward Rittenhouse, put his hands up, and then moved back in the direction of Rittenhouse, while clutching a gun in one hand, the defense says and video shows. Rittenhouse then shot him.

The defense attorney said in court that Grosskreutz told police he lost his gun before the shooting; he is shown holding it in video and photos when Rittenhouse shot him. “He had a gun in his hand,” defense attorney Mark Richards said in court. He told police he was trying to stop Huber “from beating Kyle” with a skateboard, Richards contended.

Grosskreutz’s gun had a bullet in the chamber and he did not have an updated license for concealed carry.

Grosskreutz complained that Kyle bringing a gun into the situation raised the stakes so much higher. Yet, ironically, Grosskreutz said he rushed Rittenhouse with a Glock in his hand after Rittenhouse had just been chased by a mob and attacked.

The defense showed a photo of Grosskreutz holding his shot arm, and he’s STILL got his Glock in his hand.

The guy running up on a fallen Kyle Rittenhouse with his Glock pistol in hand nearly sobbed on the witness stand about how he could never hurt anybody.

Such a nice guy. Is it true?

A friend of Grosskreutz’s said Grosskreutz told him in the hospital that his only regret was not unloading his entire clip into Rittenhouse.

AD Binger then went into Grosskreutz’s mental state which really doesn’t address the fact that Rittenhouse saw the gun and thought he was going to be shot and killed.

Kyle Rittenhouse did not point his rifle at Gaige Grosskreutz while his hands were up. Simply not true. Gaige Grosskreutz’ testimony is not supported by the evidence pic.twitter.com/qPWPvP9lBg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 8, 2021

GROSSKREUTZ’S PRIORS

Grosskreutz has a prior misdemeanor conviction for intoxicated use of a firearm in Wisconsin, online records show. He received probation in that 2015 case, records reveal.

In January 2021, he was accused of second-offense drunk driving, but the case was dismissed on a prosecutor’s motion.

He was found guilty of a 2019 forfeiture for obedience to officers and loud noises in Ashland, Wisconsin.

But, he’s not a felon.

Grosskreutz is a certified medic and is also affiliated with the People’s Revolution, thought to be a communist Antifa group.

Watch:

