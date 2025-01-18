Troubling Conversation Between Gates and Trump

Bill Gates, his chief of staff Larry Cohen, Donald Trump, and his chief of staff Susie Wiles met over a three-hour dinner. Gates was very excited about it and was surprised when he heard Donald Trump’s views on global health.

Bill Gates is an authoritarian who pushed lockdowns, forced vaccinations, and vaccine passports. He certainly didn’t care about the negative side effects of these vaccines and the lockdowns.

Is Donald Trump going to work with this man to accelerate more vaccines? Gates thinks so. We need immediate clarification.

The Alarming Discussion

Gates spoke about “HIV and that the foundation’s literally working on a cure for that. We’re at an early stage and, so, you know, he, in the early COVID days, accelerated the vaccine innovation. So, I, you know, was asking him if maybe the same kind of thing could be done here. And we both got, I think, pretty excited about that.

“We talked about polio, where, you know, we’re very close to getting that done. But, if you stop, it’ll spread back. And so I explained why it’s been tough in Pakistan, Afghanistan.

“We’ve had cases show up in Gaza. We have cases in Africa. And he was fascinated to hear what he could do to maximize the chance that during the next four years, that incredible milestone will be achieved.

“I felt like he was, you know, energized and looking forward to helping to drive innovation. You know, I was frankly impressed with how well he showed a lot of interest in the issues I brought up.”

MAGA didn’t vote for vaccine acceleration AGAIN! It will likely be okay. Trump doesn’t have anything in common with Gates.

In an interview with WSJ, Bill Gates said he and President-elect Donald Trump had a three-hour dinner and spoke about global health issues.https://t.co/HlTf0UnKPu pic.twitter.com/01ATKpb6G5 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 17, 2025

Correction: I toned down the title. We’ll see what happens. There was no one else to vote for with Kamala Harris as the opposing candidate.

