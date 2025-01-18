The War on Freedom

The Bible says that there was a war in heaven that resulted in Lucifer being cast down to earth. In heaven and on earth, Lucifer and his followers fight to enslave, and the LORD and his angels fight to liberate. The prophet Isaiah referred to Lucifer’s attempts to imprison as follows:

How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations…They that see thee shall narrowly look upon thee, and consider thee, saying, Is this the man that made the earth to tremble, that did shake kingdoms; That made the world as a wilderness, and destroyed the cities thereof; that opened not the house of his prisoners? (Isaiah 14:12,16-17)

John the Revelator explained it this way:

And war broke out in heaven: Michael and his angels fought with the dragon; and the dragon and his angels fought, but they did not prevail, nor was a place found for them in heaven any longer. So the great dragon was cast out, that serpent of old, called the Devil and Satan, who deceives the whole world; he was cast to the earth, and his angels were cast out with him. (Revelation 12:7-9)

Speaking as the Lord of Truth and Freedom, Jesus said:

“If you continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free…And if the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.” (John 8:31-36)

Whether you believe in the Bible or not, it’s evident that some people fight for freedom, and others fight against it. History and current events verify that freedom promotes happiness and prosperity and coercion results in misery and scarcity. Fighting for freedom is good and right and fighting against it is wrong and evil.

Individuals and organizations that try to control and exploit others are fundamentally inferior to those who try to liberate and lift. Whether to seek control or freedom is a life-and-death issue.

Would you like to marry a tyrant? Do you want to work for a micro-manager? Do you want to live in a totalitarian country? Do you want to love and lift your family and friends, or do you want to bully them?

Literally or metaphorically, will you choose to side with and fight for Lucifer or Jesus? Criminals, communists, and globalists are willing to fight and kill for control. Patriots, capitalists, and heroes are willing to fight and die for freedom.

In the American election of 2024, Trump fought for freedom and his opposition fought for control. Trump was clearly in favor of free speech and free enterprise. His opposition was clearly opposed to free speech and free enterprise.

If Trump had lost, the tyrants would have most certainly doubled down on what they were already doing, and we would have lost most of our freedom and assets. Considering all the powers and principalities that opposed him, how and why did Trump win?

According to Newt Gingrich, Donald Trump “is a mythic figure, almost like the various Scandinavian Beowulfs and other kinds of sagas. There’s no practical way you can explain Trump within a normal political structure.” (Newt 1) (Newt 2)

Speaking of Trump, Sylvester Stallone said: “This individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off. When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world…Guess what? We got the second George Washington.”

According to Ultrafrog17: “Trump’s defining characteristic is bravery in the face of evil…Many people have likened him to someone like Cyrus in the Bible. Cyrus was a figure who freed the people [from] Babylon and allowed God’s people to return to Jerusalem and worship whoever they liked.”

When freedom haters instigated the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, millions witnessed a miracle. Trump later said that he hoped God had saved him so that he could help save the country.

Some of those infected with TDS might scoff and ask, “Why would God save and use an imperfect man?” And the Lord’s answer is: “Because he is willing to fight, lead, and give his life for freedom.”

As the war between freedom and evil continues to be fought in every heart and nation, always choose freedom, and leaders that fight for freedom.

© Copyright 2025 Gene Van Shaar

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and books are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.

