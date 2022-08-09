Deeply Troubling Joe

Joe Biden, the figurehead President, says he’s kidding in this next clip. Still, it’s very troubling as it’s similar to so many other comments he has made about needing permission to speak, answer questions, remain in a room, etc. And he’s maskless while obviously sick and coughing.

“May I say something? Bide asked.

“You’re the president,” Kentuck Gov. Andy Beshear replied.

“I still have to ask permission,” Biden said.

BIDEN: “May I say something?” GOV. BESHEAR: “You’re the president.” BIDEN: “I still have to ask permission.” pic.twitter.com/A2sJSgt4MV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2022

Who thinks Barack Obama and George Soros are behind the curtain? It sure isn’t Joe Biden leading the country.

Maskless Joe is coughing his fool head off in this next clip. Democrats want Republicans to wear masks, but somehow they are exempt even when sick and coughing:

Joe Biden is still sick 🤒maskless and repeatedly coughing. pic.twitter.com/FbCVBcmLwN — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) August 8, 2022

No masks for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/TN1oMlYN3s — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) August 8, 2022

