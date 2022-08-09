Marc Elias Explains What the Raid on Mar-A-Lago Was About

Hillary’s attorney, who tries to defeat Republican candidates with legal challenges, explained today’s raid. He told the media that they are “missing the really, really big reason why the raid today is a potential blockbuster in American politics.”

The FBI raided Donald Trump’s residence and the club today to look for documents the government says are confidential. Until now, they’ve been dealing with Donald Trump’s lawyers for the return of the materials, which include letters, gifts, and mementos.

According to the New York Times, “The search, according to multiple people familiar with the investigation, appeared to be focused on material that Mr. Trump had brought with him to Mar-a-Lago, his private club and residence when he left the White House. Those boxes contained many pages of classified documents, according to an [anonymous] person familiar with their contents.

“Mr. Trump delayed returning 15 boxes of material requested by officials with the National Archives for many months, only doing so when there became a threat of action to retrieve them.” Elias suggests they were looking for those materials and will use that to claim he violated 18 US Code 2071. Kash Patel said that while he served in a National Archives role, Donald Trump declassified the items in the boxes.

The media is missing the really, really big reason why the raid today is a potential blockbuster in American politics.👇 pic.twitter.com/3BdI9NA9Az — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 9, 2022

MORE FROM THE NY TIMES

“Criminal codes, which carry jail time, target anyone who “willfully injures or commits any depredation against any property of the United States” and anyone who “willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates or destroys” government documents.

“Samuel R. Berger, a national security adviser to President Bill Clinton, pleaded guilty in 2015 to a misdemeanor charge for removing classified material from a government archive. In 2007, Donald Keyser, an Asia expert and former senior State Department official, was sentenced to prison after he confessed to keeping more than 3,000 sensitive documents — ranging from the classified to the top secret — in his basement.

“In 1999, the C.I.A. announced it had suspended the security clearance of its former director, John M. Deutch, after concluding that he had improperly handled national secrets on a desktop computer at his home.

“In January of this year, the archives retrieved 15 boxes that Mr. Trump took with him to Mar-a-Lago from the White House residence when his term ended. The boxes included material subject to the Presidential Records Act, which requires that all documents and records pertaining to official business be turned over to the archives.”

Related