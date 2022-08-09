Don Jr & Others Respond to 3rd World FBI Raid of Mar-A-Lago

Donald Trump Jr. has responded to the raid on Mar-A-Lago. As he said, “the DOJ is ripping this country apart and openly targeting their political enemies.”

But somehow, we are supposed to believe everyone who supports Donald Trump is an evil conspiracy theorist, but the Left is pure as the driven snow.

Early reports indicate that about thirty agents showed up at the Trump home and came away empty-handed. It is most likely that Biden signed off on the raid. Biden happily trotted off to his home today and will vacation again at the end of the week.

Biden’s out of control DOJ is ripping this country apart with how they’re openly targeting their political enemies. This is what you see happen in 3rd World Banana Republics!!! https://t.co/tNIsinyutr — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 8, 2022

While the Biden DOJ refused to indict the President’s son, they planned a raid on Donald Trump’s home and club. This is as he cooperated with them.

Brian Kilmeade spoke with Eric Trump and tweeted:

“JUST spoke to @erictrump, nothing in the safe; FBI agents 30 approx raided on behalf of nation archives …This is outrageous- has to have come from @POTUS and/or someone in White House.

“when Pres Trump lawyers scrambled to raid she was told to stand in corner and demanded they shut security cameras…they didn’t…my view: sounds like how they handled Manafort, Navarro, & Roger Stone…FBI out of control..White House lost their minds”

Bernard Kerik tweeted: And just like in other Third World countries if today’s raid by Biden’s FBI does not stop Donald Trump from running for president in 2024, their next move will be Assassination.

Ric Grennell tweeted: Third World dictators prosecute their political enemies. @JoeBiden has weaponized the US government for his political purposes. It’s outrageous. And creating a terrible precedent.

Gov. DeSantis tweeted: The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.

Lauren Boebert: Biden’s FBI just raided the house of the man most likely to be the Republican Presidential nominee in 2024…on top of all the other fake investigations into President Trump. Stop weaponizing federal agencies to distract from your own failed agenda!

Matt Goetz: So interesting that this happens right as we are exposing undeniable criminal corruption by Hunter Biden. Weird.

The DOJ, FBI, CIA, Biden, and his regime are corrupt to the core. Anyone who trusts them is very much out of their mind. No one can trust them.

Dan Bongino went off, and we agree 100%:

BREAKING: @dbongino goes off on the FBI Raid on Donald Trump: “This is some Third World BULLSH*T” pic.twitter.com/2e9jryfVOi — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 8, 2022

This FBI:

* Pushed Russia collusion hoax

* Spied on law-abiding Americans

* Lied to FISA court

* Ignored Hillary's server escapades

* Ignored Biden Family criminal activity

* Persecutes journalists at Project Veritas

* Treats J6 trespassers like terrorists

* Goes after PTA moms/ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 9, 2022

Democrats continue to rejoice on social media but will rue the day. If there is no justice for Donald Trump, there is no justice for them either.

Meanwhile, Democrats gave us the “Dark Brandon”:

BIDEN: “It’s not like it’s beyond our control. The weather may be beyond our control for now, but it’s not beyond our control.” pic.twitter.com/b8f7hMERGh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2022

After ending a week in COVID isolation, Joe Biden immediately leaves for a vacation at his Delaware beach home pic.twitter.com/1j7rDpuHMo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2022

A maskless Biden repeatedly coughs into his hand in Kentucky pic.twitter.com/DVVGQxJhpY — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) August 8, 2022

The figurehead will then fly off to South Carolina for yet another vacation.

Biden is heading off on a week-long vacation to Kiawah Island, S.C. Wednesday. In his first 18 months in office, he traveled to Delaware 46 times and to Camp David 18 times…https://t.co/6YFZYm6gv2 pic.twitter.com/FgYz16y8kb — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 8, 2022

