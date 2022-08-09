Don Jr & Others Respond to 3rd World FBI Raid of Mar-A-Lago

M Dowling
Donald Trump Jr. has responded to the raid on Mar-A-Lago. As he said, “the DOJ is ripping this country apart and openly targeting their political enemies.”

But somehow, we are supposed to believe everyone who supports Donald Trump is an evil conspiracy theorist, but the Left is pure as the driven snow.

Early reports indicate that about thirty agents showed up at the Trump home and came away empty-handed. It is most likely that Biden signed off on the raid. Biden happily trotted off to his home today and will vacation again at the end of the week.

While the Biden DOJ refused to indict the President’s son, they planned a raid on Donald Trump’s home and club. This is as he cooperated with them.

Brian Kilmeade spoke with Eric Trump and tweeted:

“JUST spoke to @erictrump, nothing in the safe; FBI agents 30 approx raided on behalf of nation archives …This is outrageous- has to have come from @POTUS and/or someone in White House.

“when Pres Trump lawyers scrambled to raid she was told to stand in corner and demanded they shut security cameras…they didn’t…my view: sounds like how they handled Manafort, Navarro, & Roger Stone…FBI out of control..White House lost their minds”

Bernard Kerik tweeted: And just like in other Third World countries if today’s raid by Biden’s FBI does not stop Donald Trump from running for president in 2024, their next move will be Assassination.

Ric Grennell tweeted: Third World dictators prosecute their political enemies. @JoeBiden has weaponized the US government for his political purposes. It’s outrageous. And creating a terrible precedent.

Gov. DeSantis tweeted: The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.

Lauren Boebert: Biden’s FBI just raided the house of the man most likely to be the Republican Presidential nominee in 2024…on top of all the other fake investigations into President Trump. Stop weaponizing federal agencies to distract from your own failed agenda!

Matt Goetz: So interesting that this happens right as we are exposing undeniable criminal corruption by Hunter Biden. Weird.

The DOJ, FBI, CIA, Biden, and his regime are corrupt to the core. Anyone who trusts them is very much out of their mind. No one can trust them.

Dan Bongino went off, and we agree 100%:

Democrats continue to rejoice on social media but will rue the day. If there is no justice for Donald Trump, there is no justice for them either.

Meanwhile, Democrats gave us the “Dark Brandon”:

The figurehead will then fly off to South Carolina for yet another vacation.


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
51 minutes ago

If there is a Fair Election in November, I expect the Department of Justice, FBI, and IRS to be defunded.

James Lengel
James Lengel
1 hour ago

America’s GESTAPO along with the IRS will destroy us.

