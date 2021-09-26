Defense bill: Military courts to order red flag confiscation

















Democrats are sneaking radical policies in the defense bill. They want military courts to order ‘red flag gun confiscation under a provision in the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act.

This distorts and lawyer-izes military command. And do we want the administration to have this kind of power?

Due process is delayed as in all Red Flag laws.

Additionally, military court protective orders issued on an emergency basis are exempted from providing the recipient with the standard “right to due process.” Instead, “notice and opportunity to be heard” must only be provided after an order was already issued.

In the legislation, those beholden to the United States Code of Military Justice could be issued a “military court protective order” by a military judge or magistrate, which would make “possessing, receiving, or otherwise accessing a firearm” illegal.

There is another clause that says, “The Secretary of each military department shall develop and implement training and education programs…to assist members of the armed forces and civilian employees of the armed forces in identifying, preventing, responding to, reporting, and mitigating the risk of extremism.”

We know that extremism to this administration is traditional Americanism and America First. The real extremists are ignored.

This is part of a trend to force a uniform political view on the Armed Forces.

