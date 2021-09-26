DHS warning: influx of Haitians coming by sea and 20,000 by land

















The Department of Homeland Security is warning of a possible influx of Haitian migrants headed to the United States by boat. This is according to an intelligence alert obtained by Yahoo News.

The alert, which was unclassified and marked “for official use only,” was issued on Thursday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Intelligence.

It states that Border Patrol apprehensions of Haitian migrants in Miami and Puerto Rico have been on the rise since May, “with September likely to be the highest month in fiscal year (FY) 2021.”

We also have 20,000 staging in Colombia. They are preparing to come by land.

Rep. Gosar writes, “20,000 illegal Haitians coming to your neighborhood all courtesy of your tax money. Then they will get free housing, food, and medical care. All paid for by you. More America Last policies from Biden.”

They’re coming up from Colombia. NBC News confirmed that 20,000 Haitians are waiting in Colombia, seemingly to come up to the US border. According to an internal document obtained by the news outlet, in addition to the 20,000 Haitians gathered in northern Colombia, DHS is also monitoring groups of about 1,500 in Panama and 3,000 in Peru, the document said.

Panama is a popular route for terrorists.

We are averaging 7,000 other illegal aliens from 150 countries a day in addition to the Haitians. We have no idea who they are.

These photos grimly convey what Joe Biden is importing to America. Coming to your neighborhood soon! #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/dxs2MhF82Q — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 23, 2021

Stop forcing fake elections & democracy in #FreeHaiti.Let Haitians choose their own leaders. You can deport 12,000 of us at Del Rio. But get small balls America, there are 20,000 waiting2take our place right now. We’ll keep coming until you COLONIZERS leave #Haiti alone in peace! pic.twitter.com/E1PklMb9Ch — Èzili Dantò (@Ezilidanto) September 25, 2021

The race-baiting liars in this country are claiming the Haitians are the victims of racism. Communist Rep. O-Cortez calls us “cruel” for not letting everyone come in whenever they want.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) described the scenes as “a stain on our country.”

“It doesn’t matter if a Democrat or Republican is President, our immigration system is designed for cruelty towards and dehumanization of immigrants,” she wrote on Twitter. “Immigration should not be a crime.”

Border Patrol chief Raul Ortiz, who addressed reporters in Del Rio alongside Mayorkas, said he made the decision to deploy the horse patrol agents to “find out if we had any individuals in distress, and be able to provide information and intelligence as to what the smuggling organizations were doing in and around the river.”

The Democrat Party wants open borders as if that is in any way viable. The country is being destroyed by the Democrat administration in real time and Americans need to start getting engaged.

