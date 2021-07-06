Defense contractor Raytheon wants to defund the police, pushes Marxism

By
M. Dowling
-
3

Raytheon, the nation’s second-largest defense contractor, has launched a critical race theory program that encourages white employees to confront their “privilege,” reject the principle of “equality,” and “defund the police.”

WOW!

A defense contractor wants to defund the police, is racist against white people, demands inequality, and rejects this country’s values.

Under the guise of anti-racism, they are pushing racism. White people are singled out and have to sign a pledge to check their biases? Not black people? It centers on the quite evil intersectionality and divides people according to race, religion, sex, gender, and so on.

Raytheon assumes all whites are racist who have to check their privilege. Think about this. Raytheon is defending this country and thinks the majority of people are racists and, like Stalinists, demands they check their privilege.

This stuff is so illogical and just plain sick. Only whites are singled out as needing work. Blacks are just victims.

They’re pushing Marxism, aka communism, telling people to strive for equity of outcome instead of equality, which, by its very definition, is racist.

A defense contractor for the United States is pushing communism.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

3 COMMENTS

  2. Is it really that important to sell out our country by kissing the lower backside of the left in order to reap government benefits bestowed on you that you will sell your soul like Joe Biden did to become President? i have news for those of you who do, eternity will last a lot longer than Biden’s administration and even your relatively short lifespan.

  4. Fire all of the white people and bring in the replacements.
    No degrees required, no English.
    Good luck with that, comrades.
    Forward!

    “The LORD shall make the rain of thy land powder and dust: from heaven shall it come down upon thee, until thou be destroyed.”

    Deuteronomy 28:24

Leave a Reply