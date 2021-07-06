King Cuomo declares gun violence a public health emergency – gives him dictatorial powers

Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose no-bail laws and mass release of prisoners have ruined crime-fighting in New York, has a new plan to solve the crime wave. His latest plan – a distraction from the core problems – is to declare so-called gun violence a public health emergency.
He plans to treat ‘gun violence,’ which is actually gang violence, like COVID. It gives him dictatorial powers.
So far, his plan includes:
- Treat gun violence like the emergency public health issue it is
- Target hotspots with data and science
- Positive engagement for at-risk youth
- Break the cycle of escalating violence
- Get illegal guns off the streets
- Keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people
- Rebuild the police community relationship
According to officials from the governor’s office, this measure:
- Officially declares gun violence as a disaster emergency
- Requires Division of Criminal Justice Services to gather and share incident-level data from local police departments on gun violence
- Creates an office of gun violence prevention to coordinate efforts and direct resources to emerging gun violence hotspots
- Invests $138.7 million in intervention, prevent, and jobs programs to engage at-risk youth and get young people off the streets
- Creates new state police gun trafficking interdiction unit to stop the flow of illegal guns into the state
- Partners with John Jay College of Criminal Justice to strengthen police-community relations
This is going to be an excuse to confiscate guns.
If gun violence is a disease, the cure is to take our guns away. The CDC has even called gun violence racist. This is a way to confiscate guns from legal gun owners while the criminals still have them.
Watch: