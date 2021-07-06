King Cuomo declares gun violence a public health emergency – gives him dictatorial powers



















Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose no-bail laws and mass release of prisoners have ruined crime-fighting in New York, has a new plan to solve the crime wave. His latest plan – a distraction from the core problems – is to declare so-called gun violence a public health emergency.

He plans to treat ‘gun violence,’ which is actually gang violence, like COVID. It gives him dictatorial powers.

So far, his plan includes:

Treat gun violence like the emergency public health issue it is Target hotspots with data and science Positive engagement for at-risk youth Break the cycle of escalating violence Get illegal guns off the streets Keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people Rebuild the police community relationship

According to officials from the governor’s office, this measure:

Officially declares gun violence as a disaster emergency

Requires Division of Criminal Justice Services to gather and share incident-level data from local police departments on gun violence

Creates an office of gun violence prevention to coordinate efforts and direct resources to emerging gun violence hotspots

Invests $138.7 million in intervention, prevent, and jobs programs to engage at-risk youth and get young people off the streets

Creates new state police gun trafficking interdiction unit to stop the flow of illegal guns into the state

Partners with John Jay College of Criminal Justice to strengthen police-community relations

This is going to be an excuse to confiscate guns.

If gun violence is a disease, the cure is to take our guns away. The CDC has even called gun violence racist. This is a way to confiscate guns from legal gun owners while the criminals still have them.

Watch:

Related

















