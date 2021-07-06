Psaki’s threatening us with the government going door-to-door to push vaccinations



















White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki threatened Americans today, saying the U.S. government will be taking the nanny state on a troubling new path.

Psaki said the Biden administration intends to go ‘door-to-door’ to menace Americans into getting the COVID vaccination.

When she talked about ‘herd immunity’ today, she claimed it’s an “outdated term,” which it is not, and then she carefully chose her words to say they haven’t reached it with the group they want to reach.

“The president will outline five areas his team is focused on to get more Americans vaccinated,” Psaki said. “One, targeted community, by door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how safe and accessible the vaccine is.”

We don’t need this pressure. There are under 6,000 cases per day with 157+ million vaccinated Americans. There is something else going on here.

Who do they think is going on?

Watch:

Woah – more direct evidence this is NOT about medical benefit but Maoist control…

ALL vaccine choices should be judged by an individual in consultation with his/her doctor…NOT by political hacks like @PressSec or an other government official – this is NOT public health… https://t.co/26Avpg6fGW — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) July 6, 2021

