Psaki’s threatening us with the government going door-to-door to push vaccinations

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki threatened Americans today, saying the U.S. government will be taking the nanny state on a troubling new path.
Psaki said the Biden administration intends to go ‘door-to-door’ to menace Americans into getting the COVID vaccination.
When she talked about ‘herd immunity’ today, she claimed it’s an “outdated term,” which it is not, and then she carefully chose her words to say they haven’t reached it with the group they want to reach.
“The president will outline five areas his team is focused on to get more Americans vaccinated,” Psaki said. “One, targeted community, by door-to-door outreach to get remaining Americans vaccinated by ensuring they have the information they need on how safe and accessible the vaccine is.”
We don’t need this pressure. There are under 6,000 cases per day with 157+ million vaccinated Americans. There is something else going on here.
Who do they think is going on?
Watch:
Woah – more direct evidence this is NOT about medical benefit but Maoist control…
ALL vaccine choices should be judged by an individual in consultation with his/her doctor…NOT by political hacks like @PressSec or an other government official – this is NOT public health… https://t.co/26Avpg6fGW
— Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) July 6, 2021
Did she clear this with Fauci. It was Fauci who said we get “herd immunity” With vaccines. Well, it is Fauci and This is Another day. So maybe it is “outdated.
I would love to have one of “them” to come to My door, just to pepper them with constant questions.
This whole vaccination thing is just over the top. NO GOVERNMENT should be allowed to force you to take anything. If a Vaccine works people will take it. Government should not be allowed to force people to take or purchase any product. Choice is part of that Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of happiness thing.
Hey how about you go door to door asking people for their proof of citizenship……….are all the illegals getting their JAB before you sprinkle them across to country ?????
My body my choice?
By any means necessary.
Forward!
The LORD shall send upon thee cursing, vexation, and rebuke, in all that thou settest thine hand unto for to do, until thou be destroyed, and until thou perish quickly; because of the wickedness of thy doings, whereby thou hast forsaken me.
Deuteronomy 28:20