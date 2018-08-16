Defense Analyst Lost Security Clearance After Questioning $$$ to Obama’s Spy

The media and John Brennan lambasted the President for cutting the former CIA director off from classified material. The claim is he is being silenced by having his security clearance revoked.

Not having security clearance doesn’t affect his First Amendment and he definitely hasn’t been silenced in any way. Brennan — a leaker, and a liar — has long been a threat to national security.

THE MAN WHO UNCOVERED OBAMA’S SPY LOST HIS SECURITY CLEARANCE

The media sings a different tune when it comes to taking security clearance away from the man who questioned Obama’s payments to his Trump campaign spy.

A Trump-supporting Pentagon analyst named Adam Lovinger was stripped of his security clearance by Obama-appointed officials after he questioned the irregular government contracts to Obama’s spy Stefan Halper.

It has been well-documented by The Daily Caller that Halper was spying on the Trump campaign. He made odd contacts with George Papadopoulos and Carter Page about Hillary emails. It appears to have been a setup.

Lovinger’s attorney, Sean M. Bigley, spoke to The Washington Times who wrote:

On May 1, 2017, his superiors yanked his security clearance and relegated him to clerical chores.

Mr. Bigley filed a complaint July 18 with the Pentagon’s senior ethics official, charging that Mr. Lovinger’s superiors misused the security clearance process to punish him. He said his client complained about excessive “sweetheart” deals for Mr. Halper and for a “best friend” of Chelsea Clinton.

He was funding Chelsea’s best friend?

“As it turns out, one of the two contractors Mr. Lovinger explicitly warned his ONA superiors about misusing in 2016 was none other than Mr. Halper,” Mr. Bigley wrote in his ethics complaint, which called the contracts “cronyism and corruption.”

Mr. Lovinger filed a whistleblower complaint in May with the Defense Department Inspector General against James Baker, then-director of the Office of Net Assessment.‌

IT WAS THE TOPIC OF DISCUSSION IN THE OFFICE

In an internal October 2016 email to higher-ups, Mr. Lovinger said Mr. Baker hired Mr. Halper to “conduct foreign relations,” a job that should be confined to government officials, The Washington Times reported.

“It was a topic of conversation within the office,” Mr. Bigley told The Times. “What is Halper doing, and why is he being paid astronomically more than others similarly situated?”

The Office of Net Assessment conducts analyses of future threats and ways to defeat them.

No one knew what Halper was doing with the money and Baker wasn’t talking. For his part, Halper subcontracted to other academics, compiled them, and then collected the rest of the fee. It was very unusual, Mr. Lovinger said.

Mr. Lovinger has four cases pending: whistleblower reprisal, criminal division, an ethics complaint and an appeal on his security clearance revocation.

A spokesman for the Department of Defense Consolidated Adjudications Facility reviewed his clearance and only told Mr. Lovinger, a 12-year veteran, that “After considering all available information, the CAF issued an unfavorable clearance determination and Mr. Lovinger’s clearance was revoked.”

HE CAN’T GET A JOB

Mr. Lovinger has tried to apply for positions in the Trump White House but the revocation is keeping him from being hired.

Mr. Baker lodged allegations against him last year, claiming he was not following security rules, a claim which Mr. Lovinger denies.

The full story can be read here at The Washington Times and at the Free Beacon who published the story in May 2017.

Whereas Mr. Brennan’s clearance was removed for clear and obvious reasons, the removal of Mr. Lovinger’s clearance is not clear. The ties to Obama’s spy are very interesting and the payments to a “best friend” of Chelsea are also a concern.

Is Mr. Lovinger a victim of the Deep State? Hopefully, we will get some answers soon. If Democrats take back Congress, we will never know.