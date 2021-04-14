Defense expert debunked the ‘blood choke’ theory today









The defense medical expert debunked the ‘blood choke’ theory in court today. Chauvin’s knee did not block one carotid artery, or even both, as the hold would require.

Nelson: Appear to you Chauvin had a tight grip?

No looked loose, and hand gripping back of the neck with considerable gap in front.

That’s it for re-direct of Fowler.

The medical expert explains that as he sees it, “George Floyd experienced a cardiac arrhythmia during police restraint, testifies fentanyl and meth contributed to it as well as carbon monoxide from car exhaust.”

Also, George Floyd asked to be put on the ground.

