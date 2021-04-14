Watch raging lunatic leftists scream at people while they eat in Dallas









Raging lunatic leftists disturbed people trying to eat in an outdoor concession in Dallas. Carrying rifles, they ended up at the Statler Hotel, annoying people there by shrieking out idiotic, meaningless chants.

They kept screaming Black Lives Matter.

It’s like watching escapees from an asylum for the criminally insane. Do they honestly think this changes minds? At some point, the silent majority will have had enough and they will peter out.

A lot of the members of BLM are white. It was founded and funded by angry white liberals and funded by corporations and rich leftists, mostly George Soros. Last I checked, Soros contributed $33 million to get them off the ground.

Watch:

“Silence is violence, why the fuck are you quiet?”#Protest #DallasTX pic.twitter.com/NJE1R02hvS — Cat Hyde Кот Хайд (I’m just here for my ban)🖤🧡 (@KBoomhauer) April 14, 2021

“Silence is violence!”#DallasProtest pic.twitter.com/pf9Qu2DEKs — Cat Hyde Кот Хайд (I’m just here for my ban)🖤🧡 (@KBoomhauer) April 14, 2021

Armed “protesters” now harassing people at the Statler Hotel in Dallas pic.twitter.com/l09bTPfD49 — Cat Hyde Кот Хайд (I’m just here for my ban)🖤🧡 (@KBoomhauer) April 14, 2021

