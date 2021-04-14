Watch raging lunatic leftists scream at people while they eat in Dallas

Raging lunatic leftists disturbed people trying to eat in an outdoor concession in Dallas. Carrying rifles, they ended up at the Statler Hotel, annoying people there by shrieking out idiotic, meaningless chants.
They kept screaming Black Lives Matter.
It’s like watching escapees from an asylum for the criminally insane. Do they honestly think this changes minds? At some point, the silent majority will have had enough and they will peter out.
A lot of the members of BLM are white. It was founded and funded by angry white liberals and funded by corporations and rich leftists, mostly George Soros. Last I checked, Soros contributed $33 million to get them off the ground.
Watch:
“Silence is violence, why the fuck are you quiet?”#Protest #DallasTX pic.twitter.com/NJE1R02hvS
— Cat Hyde Кот Хайд (I’m just here for my ban)🖤🧡 (@KBoomhauer) April 14, 2021
“Silence is violence!”#DallasProtest pic.twitter.com/pf9Qu2DEKs
— Cat Hyde Кот Хайд (I’m just here for my ban)🖤🧡 (@KBoomhauer) April 14, 2021
Armed “protesters” now harassing people at the Statler Hotel in Dallas pic.twitter.com/l09bTPfD49
— Cat Hyde Кот Хайд (I’m just here for my ban)🖤🧡 (@KBoomhauer) April 14, 2021
No! BLM is funded by Big Business. Same 100 plus Corporations trying to reform the GOP back to RINOism.
True that Big Business funds them. Soros gave them $33 million.
Open carry is legal in Dallas? Oh, some comrades are more equal than others.
Note-don’t try open carry in your area especially if you are YT.
China intends to collect on their Traitor Joe serf plantation by no later than the end of next year.
It will get interesting and even more law of the jungle until that time.
The PLA and Blue Helmets will be marching across the Fruited Plain before 2023.
I cannot “like” this article because Facebook has blocked me.