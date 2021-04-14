AP dropped the word ‘mistress’









The AP stylebook states: Don’t use the term mistress for a woman who is in a long-term sexual relationship with, and is financially supported by, a man who is married to someone else. Instead, use an alternative like companion, friend or lover on first reference and provide additional details later.

Pretty soon, no one will know what anyone is talking about. Their reasoning is that it puts all the onus on the woman in the relationship.

Not really, they’re overthinking it. The woman is the mistress.

The AP is supposed to be a news service but it won’t describe people and things accurately if it offends someone somewhere. People aren’t buying the PC nonsense. You can see their responses after the AP comments.

The mistress of an editor at the AP style book wrote this, didn’t she? https://t.co/df5CArxfSI — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 14, 2021

We added this guidance last year; it’s not new.

We understand it’s problematic that the alternative terms fall short. But we felt that was better than having one word for a woman and none for the man, and implying that the woman was solely responsible for the affair. — APStylebook (@APStylebook) April 14, 2021

RESPONSES FROM THE NON-PC CROWD ON TWITTER

She’s not a mistress. She’s an undocumented mattress buddy.

What if she identifies as a mistress?

Ok, that’s funny! Oh, wait, can I say “funny” or do I now have to say “emotionally positive communal enjoyment”

Should she be called infrastructure dependent?

I guess whore, hooker and prostitute were already taken.

Should we call them Kamalas?

I can think of a few words but mistress is the nicest so I’ll stick with that.

Is homewrecker a better term?

Or they’re prepping the nomenclature for an impending sex scandal.

