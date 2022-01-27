Defund the Police Agitator Cori Bush Had Her Car Shot Up in St. Louis

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) was unharmed when her parked car was hit by gunfire over the weekend in the St. Louis area.

“I’m touched by everyone who has reached out,” Bush said in a statement. “Like far too many of us in St. Louis, experiencing gun violence is all too familiar. Thankfully no one was harmed. But any act of gun violence shakes your soul. No one should have to fear for their safety here in St. Louis and that is exactly why our movement is working every day to invest in our communities, eradicate the root causes of gun violence, and keep every neighborhood safe.”

It’s not gun violence, it’s gang violence, and defunding the police was the dumbest thing they did in that city.

It must have been white supremacists. Cori sees white supremacists everywhere. During the Rittenhouse episode, she invented a creative story about “white supremacists” who were shooting at protesters from a hill in Ferguson during the months of their destructive and costly protests. Cori became famous for engaging in the riots in Ferguson.

It wasn’t true.

She is a big defund the police advocate but spent $70K on her private security in three months alone in 2021.

Cori can afford private security but the rest of you can go fend for yourselves as she takes police off the streets.

Related