Defund the Police Squad Member Cori Bush Spent $69,121 on Her Security

Federal Election Commission records released Thursday show Bush’s campaign spent $54,120.92 in payments between April 15 and June 28 for “security services” to RS&T Security Consulting, a New York-based firm with a mysterious online presence. Those records released Thursday also show. The Democrat’s campaign also paid $15,000 to Nathaniel Davis for “security services” over the same time period.

The $69,121 in security payments accounted for more than a third of Bush’s $197,000 in campaign expenditures during the second quarter, the FEC records show. It’s also nearly double what her campaign spent on private security during the first quarter of 2021.

As Bush’s campaign dished out tens of thousands on private security, the Missouri Democrat was bad-mouthing law enforcement and one of the most ardent advocates in favor of defunding the police. Bush has said that defunding the police is not a “radical” idea, and she praised St. Louis in April for its “historic” vote to defund police.

Bush had said,” Today’s decision to defund the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is historic.” “It marks a new future for our city. For decades, our city funneled more and more money into our police department under the guise of public safety, while massively underinvesting in the resources that will truly keep our communities safe.”

Bush’s very well-paid protectors at the RS&T, have boasted that the group provides “executive protection agents” that provide “first-class executive protection and security for national and international figures.”

Not a thing about how much of their resources have been diverted from actual security measures to investing in resources “that will truly keep our communities safe.”

“First class” protection for Corey Bush. Her suffering constituents, not so much.

