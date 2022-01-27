Gov. DeSantis Calls Out Biden’s Inept Admin Over Canceling Antibodies

On Wednesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a roundtable press conference with physicians, clinicians, and other health officials in Florida to condemn Biden and his administration for banning monoclonal antibody treatments.

First of all, he explained that Delta is still going around. Secondly, Florida officials found that these antibodies work as early treatment, and to back it up, he made note of their success in reducing deaths.

The revocation of the antibodies was based on a non-peer-reviewed lab study in vitro and was not performed on humans. A study like that is not significant enough to take the antibodies off the market. That is not proof the antibodies don’t work against Omicron. The vaccines don’t work well against Omicron either.

Governor DeSantis was also displeased that the antibodies were banned with no notice. He added that the state media is parroting whatever the government says.

The study it’s based on is inadequate:

Full story, for those interested. I will be doing more on this today! https://t.co/k6DFBI2uWi — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) January 26, 2022

The Discussion:

Related