Defund the police commissioner in Portland calls 911

Milwaukee is planning to bring in police from local townships to do the policing since they defunded their police. Who will agree to that? The police will have no support from politicians in Milwaukee, and it just make it easier for them to keep defunding their own police.

Recently, in Portland City, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, a big defund the police advocate had to call 911.

Hardesty ordered a pickup by Lyft at Washington’s Ilani Casino Resort last week.

Hardesty got upset over a mixup about where she was waiting for the car, then she didn’t want the windows open for ventilation because she was cold, then she wouldn’t get out when the driver cut the ride short and tried to drop her off at a gas station miles from home.

The Nov. 1 trip ended with dueling calls to 911 and a request from Hardesty for police to respond even though a dispatcher repeatedly told her that no crime had been committed.

Driver, Richard Frost, who has 18,000 rides under his belt, said he didn’t know who she was and he is worried about his Lyft license.

Hardesty should apologize, but that won’t happen.

“She was not a pleasant person,” Frost said. “That has nothing to do with her political position as a Portland council person. I’m out here doing my job. She was very disrespectful to me, made me uncomfortable. I don’t feel like I have to sit in a car for anyone to have to argue unrelentingly and be rude and abusive, telling me what I have to do in my own vehicle.”

Why do people vote in people like Hardesty?

