Biden Can’t Stop the Bloodshed in Chicago

For all the finger-pointing and blaming Trump for the violence in America, Biden doesn’t seem to fare much better. Chicago saw another bloody weekend as Biden was declared by the media on Saturday as winner of the presidential election. Apparently Chicago didn’t get the news.



Summer’s end usually marks a slow-down in the violence and shootings in the windy city. Not so this year. Another 43 people were shot, 6 of them fatally, in a crime wave that has gripped Chicago all year.



While the shootings continued, Chicagoans took to the streets to celebrate Biden’s apparent win. They also took their lives in their own hands. Not only did they need to watch out for stray bullets, but the needed to watch out for COVID. Very few people wore masks. So much for social distancing.



AND THE HITS JUST KEEP ON COMING!



This ceaseless violence is no arbiter of age. Among the wounded this weekend were four teenagers who were shot in separate incidents. Babies, children, teens, and women have been all among the victims of Chicago’s unrelenting shootings and murders this year.



A staggering 3,619 people have been shot in Chicago this year alone. That’s a whopping 1,231 more than last year. Chicago is on track to surpass 2016 as its bloodiest year, when 3,832 people were shot. With more than a month and half left in the calendar year, Chicago may even top 4,000 shooting victims.



IS PHILADELPIA THE NEXT CHICAGO?



During Biden’s campaign, he claimed he would stop the violence in America’s cities. He promised to address the concerns within the black communities.



But the city with the second highest spike in murders is in Biden’s beloved city of Philadelphia. Interestingly enough, Biden spent the most time in Pennsylvania.



If Biden wants to stem the violence, he needs to start in his own backyard. Especially since he never campaigned in Chicago, the largest city in Illinois. I guess he took that city and state for granted. After all, if you didn’t vote for Biden, you ain’t black.







Image from: dailymail.co.uk

