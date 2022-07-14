Defund the Police Group Gets Tax $$$ to Help UACs Evade Capture

The hard left non-profit Vera Institute was awarded a taxpayer-funded government contract worth $171.7 million to just under $1 billion.

Their job is to assist illegal immigrant minors to avoid capture or incarceration by U.S. Border Patrol and state officials.

The Department of the Interior was the awarding agency.

“The Vera Institute of Justice,” based out of New York, supports the “defund the police” movement and has open borders views on immigration enforcement.

Health and Human Services (HHS) had initially funded the contract back in March, Fox News Digital discovered, to “provide legal assistance to unaccompanied minors, according to a federal database.”

This originated with Barack Obama and is tied to George Soros.

