Billions in Blue States’ COV Relief Went to CRT – Marxism

Blue states across the country are using billions of taxpayer dollars from Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to push core tenets of critical race theory (CRT) in public schools, Fox News reports. (CRT is defined at the end by Christopher Rufo). Just the News reported this information last year. The funds also went to luxuries and open borders (it’s good for getting out the vote for Democrats).

We are funding our own demise.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act, which passed without one Republican vote, is touted as a necessity, and a huge success. Allegedly, it was necessary to reopen schools during COV. As it turned out, they didn’t reopen anyway.

The law provided over $122 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). It ended up helping multiple states implement “implicit bias” and “anti-racism” training. This is according to research from One Nation shared with and verified by Fox News Digital.

At least $46.5 billion from the ARP ESSER fund has been allocated to 13 states. This includes heavily subsidized California, New York, and Illinois. All are planning to use the funds to implement CRT in their schools.

CALIFORNIA TEACHING CRT – ANTI-WHITE, ANTI-AMERICAN

The California Department of Education was awarded $15.1 billion in ARP ESSER funding to implement its schools reopening plan.

The plan included $1.5 billion for training resources for school staff regarding “high-need topics,” like “implicit bias training.”

California DoE used funds to “increase educator training and resources.” Subjects include “anti-bias strategies,” “environmental literacy,” and “ethnic studies.”

And it includes – insane “LGBTQ+” ideology “cultural competency.” Did you know you don’t have to be a boy or a girl?

NEW YORK USING THE FUNDS FOR CRT

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) was awarded $9 billion in ARP ESSER funding to implement its reopening plan, which supported “putting DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) at the heart of NYSED’s work with” all local education agencies.

The funds helped NYSED’s Civic Readiness Taskforce build a DEI plan to provide “staff development on topics such as culturally responsive sustaining instruction and student support practices, privilege, implicit bias, and reactions in times of stress.” The approved plan also recommended that schools use social-emotional learning [SEL] to “support the work of anti-racism and anti-bias.”

WE KNEW IT IN 2021

As we posted in December 2021, New York’s public schools had been awarded a total of nearly $9 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief aid from federal pandemic relief programs through the U.S. Department of Education. John Solomon reported it on Just the News. It’s mostly going for CRT instruction.

U.S. taxpayers are subsidizing New York’s Culturally Responsive Sustaining Education Framework. It “portrays America as a structurally biased and oppressive nation in need of fundamental transformation,” warns scholar/commentator Stanley Kurtz.

In reality, the Left is instilling anti-white and anti-American cultural bias in every government agency, every school, and corporation. Some of it also reeks of antisemitism.

It’s not just CRT waste.

A lot of the pandemic funds, about 40%-65% of these funds, meant to protect teachers, and students from the virus, are going to new tracks, tennis courts, stadium expansion, and, security cameras. They are also going to schools in Boston, Newark, and so on.

IT’S ALSO GOING TO SOROS’S OPEN BORDERS

Federal budget watchdog Open the Books revealed that Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services awarded a $164 million contract to left-wing advocacy organization Vera Institute of Justice to fund lawyers for illegal aliens and undocumented minors, according to Just the News.

They gave them $158 million last year.

Biden would like to make it $198 million, according to Just the News.

The hardcore leftist Vera Institute of Justice is a Soros operation, at least in part. The unAmerican billionaire George Soros has reportedly given Vera more than $10 million through his Open Society Foundations.

“The Vera Institute of Justice is a behemoth progressive nonprofit based out of New York City with well over a $140 million budget, which they use to fund a slate of progressive causes and initiatives across the country,” the Immigration Reform Law Institute’s Jason Hopkins told Fox News. “Whether that be criminal justice reform, bail reform and also immigration.”

The program promotes illegal immigration. Soros’s dream is to forever keep our borders and all borders open. He’s the devil incarnate.

Vera makes it impossible to deport.

The Vera Institute of Justice (Vera), is a nonprofit open borders group that provides immigrants with access to legal services. One of the former directors, Christopher Stone, also served as president of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations from 2012-2017. The NFL funds them too, among others.

Vera wants to see more favorable outcomes for the illegals. Obama started this. He wanted all illegal aliens to get a free attorney in major metropolitan cities. That has to include gang members and traffickers – it’s “any and all”.

We can thank The Vera Institute of Justice for helping him out with that. They launched their Safety and Fairness for Everyone–or “SAFE” Cities Network campaign. They are a 501(c) and they get plenty of government grants.

WHAT IS CRT?

by Christopher Rufo

Critical race theory is an academic discipline, formulated in the 1990s, built on the intellectual framework of identity-based Marxism. Relegated for many years to universities and obscure academic journals, over the past decade it has increasingly become the default ideology in our public institutions. It has been injected into government agencies, public school systems, teacher training programs, and corporate human resources departments in the form of diversity training programs, human resources modules, public policy frameworks, and school curricula.

There are a series of euphemisms deployed by its supporters to describe critical race theory, including “equity,” “social justice,” “diversity and inclusion,” and “culturally responsive teaching.” Critical race theorists, masters of language construction, realize that “neo-Marxism” would be a hard sell. Equity, on the other hand, sounds non-threatening and is easily confused with the American principle of equality. But the distinction is vast and important. Indeed, equality—the principle proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence, defended in the Civil War, and codified into law with the 14th and 15th Amendments, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the Voting Rights Act of 1965—is explicitly rejected by critical race theorists. To them, equality represents “mere nondiscrimination” and provides “camouflage” for white supremacy, patriarchy, and oppression.

The Euphemisms

In contrast to equality, equity as defined and promoted by critical race theorists is little more than reformulated Marxism. In the name of equity, UCLA Law Professor and critical race theorist Cheryl Harris has proposed suspending private property rights, seizing land and wealth and redistributing them along racial lines. Critical race guru Ibram X. Kendi, who directs the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, has proposed the creation of a federal Department of Antiracism. This department would be independent of (i.e., unaccountable to) the elected branches of government, and would have the power to nullify, veto, or abolish any law at any level of government and curtail the speech of political leaders and others who are deemed insufficiently “antiracist.”

One practical result of the creation of such a department would be the overthrow of capitalism, since according to Kendi, “In order to truly be antiracist, you also have to truly be anti-capitalist.” In other words, identity is the means and Marxism is the end.

An equity-based form of government would mean the end not only of private property, but also of individual rights, equality under the law, federalism, and freedom of speech. These would be replaced by race-based redistribution of wealth, group-based rights, active discrimination, and omnipotent bureaucratic authority. Historically, the accusation of “anti-Americanism” has been overused. But in this case, it’s not a matter of interpretation—critical race theory prescribes a revolutionary program that would overturn the principles of the Declaration and destroy the remaining structure of the Constitution.

