















"Defund the Police" Policies & Rhetoric = Soaring Numbers of Cops Shot & Killed

This year, in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) added an exclamation point to the anti-police insanity by signing legislation that, by January 2023, bans police officers from using deadly force against suspects committing property crimes and bans cash bail across the state.

It should come as no surprise that policies and rhetoric promoted by anti-cop, Woke Supremacists have heavily, and negatively impacted the lives of those men and women trying to keep us safe.

Here are some of the tragic “Defund the Police” Policies & Rhetoric = Soaring Numbers of Cops Shot & Killed facts.

New data reveals, following anti-law enforcement riots and the start of the “Defund the Police” movement in 2020, a total of 60 United States police officers have been shot and killed in the line of duty since the beginning of this year.

According to records from the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP), 60 police officers across 45 U.S. states and territories have been killed by gunfire from January 1 to December 3 — a nearly 28 percent increase in fatal shootings of officers compared to all of 2020 when 47 officers were shot and killed.

As of November 30, FOP records state that 314 police officers have been shot since the beginning of the year. One hundred and nineteen of those shootings occurred in the midst of 95 separate ambush-style attacks on officers, resulting in 28 of the total gunfire deaths. Ambush attacks on officers have increased nearly 130 percent since 2020.

Three officers have been killed in just the first 4 days of December.

Bail reform measures, where cash bail has been abolished in favor of immediate jail release for suspects charged in crimes, across New York, California, and Illinois have dramatically increased the number of repeat violent criminals who are back on the streets within hours of committing crimes.

So, if Pritzker’s home was being broken into while his family was inside, how much you want to bet this tubby hypocrite would want his heavily armed security detail to use deadly force.

Pritzker and his fellow defund the police cult are a threat to not only our law enforcement officers but to our society as a whole.

