Jussie Smollett Conviction Exposes Swamp Critters Now in Hiding

















MSNBC, celebrities, politicians, who tried to harm supporters of Donald Trump, and white Americans in general, ignored the Jussie Smollett conviction.

Take MSNBC for starters.

After the breaking news that Jussie Smollett was convicted of 5 felonies, mentioned on “The Beat with Ari Melber,” Smollett’s conviction was completely ignored by “ReidOut” host Joy Reid, “All In” host Chris Hayes, “The Rachel Maddow Show” host Rachel Maddow,” “The Last Word” host Lawrence O’Donnell as well as “11th Hour” anchor Brian Williams. Their coverage was largely dominated by an appeals court’s decision to reject former President Trump’s request to shield presidential records from the Jan. 6 committee.

In fact, MSNBC’s most-watched programs have never covered the hoax since Smollett made his initial claims and as his false narrative unraveled, according to Grabien transcripts.

Joy Reid did cover it in 2019. Reid even had the corrupt SOROS prosecutor Kim Foxx on her show.

Celebrities like Katy Perry, Cher, Viola Davis, Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Alyssa Milano, and politicians like Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden, are all silent now. They ran headfirst into an obvious hoax hate crime but ignore the victims of real crimes because they don’t want to know the truth.

Watch:

