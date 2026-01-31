The UN Steps Up the Hysteria Over US Funding

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, once a Yasser Arafat comrade, claims the UN is on the brink of financial collapse because the US has cut back or delayed some funding.

He is trying to raise the alarm about the US and China making all the rules. This comes after President Trump formed the Board of Peace.

The UN Is an Enemy of the United States

The UN siphons money from the US, Europe, and Japan and then funds NGOs with a mission to inflict chaos on the West. They funded the invasion and picked our refugees, and we all know how that worked out.

NGOs funded by the UN were helping fund and direct millions of illegals on how to cross the southern border and enter the USA.

That alone should have triggered an immediate dissolution.

The UN is a complete waste of money and really should be defunded. At most, it should merely be a place for international meetings and debate, but with zero funding to actually do anything. This organization puts some of the worst people in charge of their committees.

They Make the US Pay for the US’s Demise

As the world’s largest economy, the U.S. has always been assessed at the maximum rate. This year, it was responsible for 22% of the UN’s regular budget assessments, or $820.4 million of the $3.5 billion net total.

Some of the 193 countries pay nothing.

China comes in second at 20%+, but the UN is perfectly in line with their views. The UN constantly attacks the US. The members are largely communists and dictators, thus the nickname, The Dictator’s Club.

The EU abides by the UN’s 16 Sustainable Goals. It’s destroying the EU. I love Europe and Europeans, and I want them to survive as a power, but it’s not looking good. They keep suppressing free speech and blowing money on scams. Konstantin Kisin: