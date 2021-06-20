Dem Alderman says it’s gangs, not racism, causing Chicago violence



















Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is diverting $10 million to combat the emergency of “racism.” She is blaming racism for the growing violence destroying the poor black areas of Chicago.

Rep. Lauren Boebert wrote on Twitter that “Lori Lightfoot just declared racism a public health emergency, while at the same time refusing to speak to white journalists. Irony dies more every day with the Democrats.”

At least one Democrat Alderman agrees with part of that sentiment. Actually, he is now called an Alderperson since that’s what Lightfoot thinks is important as her city grows worse every day.

Residents in one Chicago ward are “giving up” on calling the police as the city is buried in violent crime, according to the city council member.

Alderman Raymond Lopez, a Democrat, described the violence plaguing the city’s 15th Ward and beyond. He slammed Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whose law enforcement policies and focus on systemic racism are doing little to stop the mostly gang-related violence.

“Generational gang life isn’t just something that’s encouraged. It’s almost revered in some neighborhoods,” Lopez, whose constituents are about 67% Latino and 22% black, told the Washington Examiner in an interview. “If you really want to get to what is at the heart of a lot of this, it is gangs, and it is the borderline collapse of the family unit in many of our neighborhoods … [Lightfoot] has avoided calling out gangs in our community as a source of violence in our city.”

During the first weekend of June in Chicago, police said shootings left five people dead and more than 50 others injured.

The victims included an 11-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, who were struck while walking city sidewalks or sitting in vehicles. One man was shot while he was asleep in his bed, according to a review of police incident reports.

Lopez places the blame on the lack of leadership from Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

[It’s not just her, of course, Chicago has been a disaster for decades. It’s just getting worse. It’s also not gun violence it’s gang violence. When these gun violators are arrested, they get right out through Lightfoot’s revolving door.]

“You’re fighting at an amorphous enemy as opposed to targeting the low-hanging fruit that you can actually win and have an impact on,” Lopez said of Lightfoot’s focus on racism. “She’s playing the card to ensure that those that elected her stay with her, even as the city spirals out of control.”

What the hell is going on tonight. I’m still on scene for the gang shooting in Back of the Yards and now 17 rounds fired off in front of Shields Elementary School in Brighton Park. This city needs to get its head out of its ass & get serious about confronting gangs. — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) June 3, 2021

Watch Alderman Lopez:

The problem is Lightfoot:

.@RealCandaceO blasts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's mismanagement of crime in her city after defunding the police and then calling on the Federal government to help deal with skyrocketing crime rates: "The Democrats put this plan into place and now it's speeding up." pic.twitter.com/fO6KrB5i83 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2021

Related

















