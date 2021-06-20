Gov Cuomo Lit Landmarks Up in Marxist Pan African Alliance Colors



















The Pan African Alliance is an All Black organization whose mission is to spread Black consciousness, fight white supremacy, and to support the establishment of a United States of Africa. Since 2014, we have unified members of the Pan African movement through education for Black liberation… ~ Pan African Alliance dot com

Governor Cuomo Lit Up State Landmarks in Red, Black And Green in Celebration Of Juneteenth.

Those are the colors of the Pan African Alliance. You may have seen BLM and Antifa waving those flags.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that landmarks across the state will be lit red, black and green on June 19 in celebration of Juneteenth. Additionally, Governor Cuomo issued a proclamation naming June 19 Juneteenth in the State of New York.

He did both.

The following landmarks were lit in red, black and green last night, June 19, in celebration of Juneteenth:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Niagara Falls

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

There are two flags apparently.

One flag is this weird flag:

And the other is the Pan African Alliance. The one on top is the actual flag and the one on the bottom is the recreation touted by Good Housekeeping. Do you see now where they are going with this?

Cuomo picked the colors of the Pan African Alliance. You don’t get crazier than the Pan African Alliance. They are a radical communist Black Supremacist alliance. They plan to decolonize the United States and the world.

Go to panafricanalliance.com and you will see that it doesn’t get crazier than that. To join, you have to learn Swahili, the uniting language, and you have to be black.

What is odd is the African merchants are the ones who captured and sold their own black people cheaply, making black slaves popular.

This is a brief clip from one of their podcasts:

Democrats are dividing us using Juneteenth. They are turning us against each other.

