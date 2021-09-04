Dem bill: no funding for Pentagon unless women 18 are registered for the draft

















The Pentagon will have to draft women in order to receive funding after House Democrats amended the defense budget. Democrats are out of control. This is unacceptable. Who the hay are these Democrats to decide our girls and young women have to go to war when it’s not what Americans want.

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D., Pa.) put forward a measure on Wednesday to require all women over the age of 18 to register for selective service.

Houlahan said her policy would best draw on the “talents of our entire nation.”

Only one in three women, however, support adding women to the draft, according to an Ipsos poll.

Republicans are opposed to the legislation. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R., Mo.), a House Armed Services Committee member, lampooned the prospect that millions of America’s daughters could be put needlessly in the line of fire.

“I feel confident that in an emergency that the women of this country would step up and volunteer as needed,” Hartzler said. “It seems like this is a solution in search of a problem. … We don’t need to draft women in order for women to have equality in this nation.”

This is insane. People don’t want it and they don’t care. They are acting like dictators. They will probably force them the climate change activists or some other leftist army.

