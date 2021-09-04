‘Devout’ Catholic Joe: Texas Heartbeat Act is a ‘vigilante system’

















Joe Biden is a man with no core values. Everything he says and does blows with the political winds. The ‘devout’ Catholic is “a strong supporter of Roe v. Wade” and the Texas Heartbeat Act which, according to him, is a “vigilante system.” When he mentioned that, he sounded like he wanted to explain but he trailed off as if he couldn’t remember what he was going to say.

In his mind, protecting life when the baby has a heartbeat is vigilantism, not killing them to the moment of birth. According to Joe, people who stand up for the unborn have no legal authority.

“I respect those who believe that life begins at the moment of conception — I don’t agree but I respect,” he said in direct contradiction to what he must believe as a Catholic of any sort, not just ‘devout.’

The Bishops really have to make a statement against his ‘teachings’ or they too stand for nothing. Unfortunately, the church is a political body and influenced by the left and far-left.

Will someone ask him when life begins? We need to know since he knows more than his Pope.

Watch:

BIDEN: “I respect those who believe that life begins at the moment of conception — I don’t agree but I respect that.”pic.twitter.com/OiATYRovzw — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 3, 2021

A mere six years ago, he said “the moment of conception is a human life and being…abortion is always wrong.” He refers to debate on the topic in the church as if that has any meaning in terms of faith and doctrine. The debate has no meaning at all in the Catholic Church when it comes to accepting life at conception.

Even if one doesn’t believe it, babies have proven viable at 20 weeks. Women know very soon after conception that they are pregnant. They don’t need to wait until the baby is a fully-developed baby to kill him or her.

Biden in 2015: “I’m prepared to accept that the moment of conception is a human life and being.” pic.twitter.com/1ZPCVWjxJY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 3, 2021

His lack of ethics is reflected in his handling of Afghanistan. He couldn’t have cared less about our military, our US citizens, and legitimate SIVs.

